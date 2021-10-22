CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
AFP

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth II's health after hospital stay

By Glyn KIRK, STF, Tolga Akmen, Kate GILLAM, Linda ABI ASSI, Joe JACKSON, Geoff Caddick
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlDDD_0cZEQbAV00
Buckingham Palace was forced to disclose Queen Elizabeth II had stayed overnight in hospital after The Sun newspaper broke the story /AFP/File

Questions mounted on Friday about the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II after she had tests and spent a night in hospital, despite royal officials saying she was resting at home.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday morning that she pulled out of a planned engagement in Northern Ireland and had been advised to rest on medical advice.

But royal officials conceded late on Thursday that she had in fact had "some preliminary investigations" in hospital on Wednesday, and stayed overnight, after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

She returned from King Edward VII's Hospital in central London to her Windsor Castle home west of the capital and was said to be "in good spirits".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes, his spokesman said, while members of the public near her Buckingham Palace home in central London said they were unperturbed.

Kirsty Duffield, an operations manager, told AFP health checks were "quite normal" at the Queen's age and it was "really positive" that she was released so quickly.

Housewife Katie Lavin pointed out the monarch was still riding horses and appeared strong and independent, even though it was clear she was "getting a little bit fragile".

Visiting US theatre director Charles Fee said she would be described as "a tough broad" across the Atlantic.

- 'Rumours and misinformation' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yllC_0cZEQbAV00
The Queen, 95, was seen by specialists at the private King Edward VII's hospital in central London /AFP/File

Britain's Press Association news agency said the hospital visit and stay was not initially disclosed because it was expected to be short, and to protect her privacy.

She stayed overnight for "practical reasons", said to be because it was too late to make the 26-mile (42-kilometre) trip back to Windsor.

The Queen has previously been treated at the exclusive private clinic, which is known for treating the royal family, including in 2013 for gastroenteritis, when she also stayed for one night.

The development follows several busy weeks during which the monarch undertook more than a dozen public engagements, including hosting a reception on Tuesday for global business leaders at Windsor Castle.

Royals author Robert Hardman told the BBC there would be "a mild degree of irritation at the palace this morning" that news of the queen's hospital stay had become public.

"There's a concern to maintain the dignity of the office," Hardman said, adding officials had likely feared "huge banks of cameras and 24-hour news setting up outside the hospital".

However, veteran BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said royal officials "have not been giving us a complete, reasonable picture of what has been occurring".

"Rumours and misinformation proliferate (and) thrive when there is an absence of good, proportionate, trustworthy information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Bxbv_0cZEQbAV00
Royal correspondents complained that palace officials had not told the whole story about why the Queen withdrew from a planned engagement in Northern Ireland earlier this week /AFP

"We must hope that we can rely on what the palace is now telling us," he added, calling assurances that the queen was in good spirits "a handy phrase that the palace dusts off at moments such as this".

Richard Palmer, royal correspondent at the Daily Express, also called the phrase a "palace cliche".

"Royal sources had been keen to encourage the impression that she had just overdone it but may struggle to convince the public now," he said.

- No fuss -

The queen is head of state in the UK and 15 other realms around the world, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3No3SU_0cZEQbAV00
Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-serving monarch, and also head of state in 15 realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand /AFP

Preparations are already under way to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, marking her 70 years on the throne.

The palace said she was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon undertaking "light duties".

The disclosure, however, will inevitably raise fears for her health and the toll of her public duties given her advanced age.

Her late husband, Prince Philip, died in April just a few weeks before his 100th birthday, months after spending four weeks in hospital.

The monarch, who still rides and drives on her private estates, has been especially active since returning from her Balmoral estate in northeast Scotland at the start of October.

Last week, she was seen for the first time at a major public event using a walking stick, but royal officials said it was not linked to any specific health condition.

She is still expected to attend a series of events linked to the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow next month.

"She hates people making a fuss of her in general but particularly to do with health," added Hardman.

"But it's a reflection of the enormous affection and concern the whole country has for her, and the fact that every news bulletin and newspaper is leading on it reflects that."

Comments / 1

Related
nickiswift.com

Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?

If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Queen Elizabeth Speaks About Prince Philip For the First Time as Her Majesty Loses Grip on Royal Family Ahead of Platinum

For the first time since Prince Philip's death in April, Queen Elizabeth II has spoken publicly about him. He was 99 years old before he died. The Queen presided over the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, recalling "happy memories" she and Prince Philip made during their visits to Scotland, where the couple, who had been married for 73 years, spent many summers vacationing at their royal residence of Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Scotland#Prince Philip#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Uk#Sun#Afp File#Press Association
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
WORLD
New York Post

Queen Elizabeth’s wax figure unveiled, but her corgi stole the spotlight

Wax on, wax off! Queen Elizabeth II’s newest wax figure came to life on Thursday as it made its way in a horse and carriage in Blackpool, England. The 95-year-old royal’s statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The figure takes up residence at the tourist attraction where it will be joined by models of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
PETS
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Secret Exposed: How Reigning Monarch Overcomes Royal Family Issues Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II has one secret in overcoming royal family scandals and dramas. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit to Prince Andrew's case, Queen Elizabeth II surely dealt more dramas compared to the last few decades she went through. She even lost her husband, Prince Philip, who served as the biggest and most important pillar she had after the duke died this year.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II once reportedly sent a note to kitchen staff after finding dead slug in her salad

Queen Elizabeth II is known for having a sense of humour, with the monarch often finding the time to inject comedy into otherwise serious occasions.The same is true even in shocking instances, such as upon the discovery of a dead slug on her dinner plate, according to her former royal servant, who recalled the 95-year-old Queen’s amusing response to finding the animal.Charles Oliver, the Queen’s former royal servant, recounted the tale in his book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, in which he first noted that the royal and her late husband Prince Philip typically dined alongside notepads, which they could...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Prince Harry's Popularity Plunges to Lowest Ever As Royal Fans Refuse to Do THIS [REPORT]

Prince Harry no longer has royal fans' approval after the Duke of Sussex chose Meghan Markle over the monarchy. The recent YouGov poll slapped Prince Harry with the truth as more royal fans refused to acknowledge his and Meghan's works. It also proved that, despite their recent engagements in New York, the royal couple became more irrelevant than ever.
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Health Starts Deteriorating, Walking Stick MAJOR Sign Of Declining Status According To Expert

Queen Elizabeth II would use her walking stick permanently as she faces more health woes, a royal expert said. Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla took the spotlight this week as they attended the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff. The official Twitter account of the Royal Family uploaded the photos, showing Her Majesty assisted herself as she walked through the building.
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

How Prince Charles broke the Queen's golden food rule

The Queen and other members of the royal family are typically advised against eating specific foods, whether it's to avoid bad breath, prevent food poisoning or simply to follow Her Majesty's preferences – but Prince Charles doesn't always stick to the palace's recommendations. The British royal family are famously advised...
U.K.
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy