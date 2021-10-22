Vicky Diaz-Camacho | Flatland

An Artist Reimagines Life and, in the Process, Reclaims It. If the luminous colors in Karla Diaz’s paintings seem familiar, perhaps it is because they are reminiscent of the ubiquitous flyers seen in Los Angeles in the eighties and nineties posted on every light post and street sign leading into Hollywood, their eye-catching rainbow gradients luring you to clubs and dance halls for punk bands or house music. An even earlier association might be the liquid lollipop colors baked into Shrinky Dinks, the polystyrene craft that only seemed toxic. As the background to her autobiographical paintings, Diaz’s palette sets a tone for her current series that is both fanciful and innocent, although the memories recalled are neither childlike nor necessarily whimsical. Sometimes they are quite the opposite.

