Vicky Diaz-Camacho | Flatland

Natalie Morales has proven herself a versatile anchor who logged time at “Today,” “Access Hollywood” and “Dateline” and still managed to find time to do daredevil stunts with colleague Jenna Bush Hager. Now she’s heading out on a new adventure — at a talk show that serves as a rival to her soon-to-be former employer.
Morales told staffers Friday at the NBCUniversal-backed news division that she plans to leave “to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure.” She has been with NBC News for 22 years. NBC News declined to offer details about where the anchor might head...
We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
If you have stepped foot onto Asbury’s campus in the past four years, chances are, you know Sam Diaz. He is a hardworking, fun-loving guy who is ready at a moment’s notice to offer his little nuggets of wisdom and compassion. Growing up, Diaz’s parents instilled in him the importance...
Acting, actor, Back to One, Bergman Island, Mia Hansen-Love, Podcast, Vicky Krieps. Phantom Thread solidified Vicky Krieps as an acting force to be reckoned with. Her incredible performance in that film felt new, like a beginning of sorts. Her latest is Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island. She talks about figuring out ways to turn the difficulties of that production into opportunities to create something magical. Plus she gives us a glimpse inside her process-less process, made up of deconstruction, openness, acceptance, listening, embracing chaos, exploding the method, living with failure, holding space for the unknown, and letting intuition lead the way.
Who knows when our journey on Earth ends? In the Biblical testimony, tomorrow is never promised. It is never promised and it never will, be. Heaven and the Most High’s compassion owes us no explanation. It’s why we have the blessed virtue of, grace. Grace and Mercy. Time moves through...
Kaylin Flatland is the audience engagement editor for The State Hornet. She is a senior who has previously worked as a digital assistant for iHeartMedia. Kaylin has experience as a staff writer for the Sac City Express and The Connection at Cosumnes River College.
An Artist Reimagines Life and, in the Process, Reclaims It. If the luminous colors in Karla Diaz’s paintings seem familiar, perhaps it is because they are reminiscent of the ubiquitous flyers seen in Los Angeles in the eighties and nineties posted on every light post and street sign leading into Hollywood, their eye-catching rainbow gradients luring you to clubs and dance halls for punk bands or house music. An even earlier association might be the liquid lollipop colors baked into Shrinky Dinks, the polystyrene craft that only seemed toxic. As the background to her autobiographical paintings, Diaz’s palette sets a tone for her current series that is both fanciful and innocent, although the memories recalled are neither childlike nor necessarily whimsical. Sometimes they are quite the opposite.
Mort Sahl, the caustic, kinetic stand-up comedian of the late 1950s and early ’60s whose unflinching bipartisan barbs defined political satire for a generation of Americans, has died. He was 94.
Vicky Psarakis never envisioned herself as an extreme vocalist, yet, in 2014, she joined The Agonist as the dual-threat singer who dazzles with heavenly clean singing and terrifies with ferocious guttural roars. In this latest video episode, she takes us through the unlikely path of how she learned to scream.
Mort Sahl, the incisive standup comic who called out hypocrisy as he addressed politics and social issues and served as a trailblazer for future generations in the comedy world, died on Tuesday in Mill Valley, California. He was 94. The New York Times confirmed his death with his friend, Lucy Mercer.
