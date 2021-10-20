Argument turns to gunfire at local pizza shop in Smyrna

Pfizer's request to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for Americans as young as 5 years old cleared a key regulatory hurdle Tuesday, after a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted by a majority to back Pfizer's request. The vote is a crucial step towards vaccinations for...
The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
The wealthiest 700 Americans would face tougher tax rules and help fund President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda under a proposal released Wednesday by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden. The so-called Billionaires Income Tax would ensure that people with more than $1 billion in assets or more than...
Arlington, Virginia (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday excoriated Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin during his final event with Democrat Terry McAuliffe ahead of next week's election, repeatedly comparing the gubernatorial candidate to former President Donald Trump. Biden's remarks were a point-by-point upbraiding of both Youngkin and Trump, building on...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — “was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”. The marriage to Kei Komuro cost Mako her royal status. She received...
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back its coup. The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum...
The three men Kyle Rittenhouse shot during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin can be labeled rioters, looters or arsonists if the teenager's defense team has evidence to support the characterizations — but they shouldn't be called victims, the judge in his murder trial ruled this week. The decision...
A woman and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in the death of the woman's 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings, officials said. Brian W. Coulter, the 31-year-old boyfriend of the dead child's mother, was charged Tuesday with murder....
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president said Wednesday that a cyberattack which paralyzed every gas station in the Islamic Republic was designed to get “people angry by creating disorder and disruption,” as long lines still snaked around the pumps a day after the incident began. Ebrahim Raisi’s remarks...
The Atlanta Braves jumped out to a hot start in Game 1 of the World Series and never looked back, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jorge Soler’s first swing of the night for either team put the Braves on top 1-0. The scoring barrage wouldn’t stop there as Atlanta would put runs on the board in the second and third innings as well.
