Local counties report 28 new Covid deaths

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), reported the COVID-related deaths of two unvaccinated women. One was in her 50s and had no underlying conditions, the other was in her 80s the department said.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that...
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
Over the weekend, news reports filtered out that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries had met in "secret" to create a new set of regulations. According to published reports, these new rules would allow Gov. Inslee to potentially extend his vaccine mandate to private businesses. Previously, we've only seen public workers such as WSP, medical, firefighters etc.
A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
Sen. Frank Blas Jr. asks Congressman San Nicolas for help in getting steady supplies of monoclonal antibody treatment. According to Sen. Frank Blas Jr, a COVID-positive resident died recently because of the lack of monoclonal antibody treatment. “It was disheartening to learn that on at least one occasion, an island...
National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
What are the odds of Covid 19 mutating without end, becoming endemic, and requiring new vaccines with no end sight? After ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7 billion doses administered worldwide, the unprecedented campaign to get everyone vaccinated has not eradicated the deadly virus. Just like...
The state of Baja California had begun the process of vaccinating the minors only to stop after the incoming gubernatorial administration decided it would take charge and lead the inoculation process according to current Secretary of Health Alonso Pérez Rico.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich Esther Bower. Copyright 4 News NowOLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington health leaders were quick to address a claim about vaccination and transmission by Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
Governor Eric Holcomb released a third-party report into the state of policing in Indiana that found deficiencies in implicit bias training, diversity, and a standardized curriculum. We visited the Fort Wayne Police Department Academy to get leaders' reaction to the state-wide review and how they think local training compares to the independent report.
The Seattle Times interviewed WA Cares Fund Director Ben Veghte to get answers on the state's payroll tax, eligibility and what changes might be coming soon. Starting January, most workers will see a 0.
Comments / 0