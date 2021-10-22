Nottingham bars to give women night off amid spiking reports

A boycott of nightclubs in over 30 UK towns and cities will take place next week to raise awareness for spiking, an issue that has reached “epidemic” levels according to activists.The nationwide movement, Girls Night In, began following several reports of women being injected with needles while on nights out in recent weeks.Police across the country are investigating reports of students being spiked with needles in nightclubs. Reports have been recorded in Nottinghamshire, West Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Glasgow.Boycotts are organised across major cities in the UK next week, including London, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Belfast.A petition...
Comments / 0