U.K.

Nottingham bars to give women night off amid spiking reports

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBars in a city are giving their female staff a night off as part of a nightclub boycott following multiple reports of spikings by needle. At least five bars in Nottingham confirmed they would also be closing at 22:00 BST on 27 October. This is to coincide with a...

BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Student fears she was injected with needle on night out as spiking reports rise

A student has told how she believes she was spiked with an injection during a night out with friends as police say reports of spiking are on the rise. Zara Owen, 19, from Surrey, who is a student at the University of Nottingham, said she went for a night out with friends last Monday but then blacked out soon after arriving at a venue.
Indy100

Nationwide ‘Girls Night In’ nightclub boycott organised amid spiking ‘epidemic’

A boycott of nightclubs in over 30 UK towns and cities will take place next week to raise awareness for spiking, an issue that has reached “epidemic” levels according to activists.The nationwide movement, Girls Night In, began following several reports of women being injected with needles while on nights out in recent weeks.Police across the country are investigating reports of students being spiked with needles in nightclubs. Reports have been recorded in Nottinghamshire, West Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Glasgow.Boycotts are organised across major cities in the UK next week, including London, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Belfast.A petition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Priti Patel
BBC

Nottingham spiking investigation sees two men arrested

Police say two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into spiking incidents in Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police has received 15 reports of spiking where the victims believe they were injected with a needle on a night out. The force said there had also been 32 reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Nightclub#Uk#Spikings#Six Barrel Drafthouse
The Independent

‘Years lost and millions wasted’: How HS2’s eastern leg came to hang in balance

For Boris Johnson, it is a transport scheme that appeared oven-ready to deliver solutions to his two biggest challenges.The eastern leg of HS2 connecting Leeds and Sheffield to Birmingham and London would, advocates say, help level up vast swathes of the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East while also reducing the UK’s carbon emissions.Already £140m has been spent compulsorily purchasing homes along the route. Tens of millions more have been ploughed into surveys and studies.As a prime minister known for a love of big infrastructure projects, all he has to do is wave it through.Yet today, it now seems...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Nottingham spikings: 'significant increase' in police presence

Extra officers were out in force in Nottingham as police sought to reassure residents and visitors after a spate of spikings were reported. Nottinghamshire Police said it would keep more police on the streets of the city centre "for the weekends to come". The force said on Friday it had...
BBC

Spiking: Women scared to go out amid rise in cases, MP says

Women and girls are "terrified" to go out due to "sinister" means being used to try to attack them, an MP has said. Anna McMorrin, Labour's shadow minister for victims and youth justice, spoke out following reports of women being injected and having drinks spiked. She is calling for more...
BBC

Three women targeted in Preston spiking attacks

A woman was injected in a suspected spiking attack at the weekend while two others had their drinks spiked, prompting a police investigation. The woman, aged in her late teens, went to hospital on Sunday afternoon after being injected with an unknown substance in Preston, police said. Two women were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Tab

Notts students are boycotting nightclubs this Wednesday amid a rise in reports of spiking

A boycott of nightclubs is set to take place in Nottingham on Wednesday 27th October following a sharp increase in reports of spiking. The boycott is being organised by Girls Night In, a campaign that originally started in Edinburgh and aims to raise awareness of spiking. Boycotts of night-clubs will be taking place across the country between Monday 25th of October and Wednesday 3rd November.
INSTAGRAM
BBC

Pryzm: Nottingham nightclub joins boycott over needle spiking concerns

A nightclub where a woman suspects she was spiked with a needle is closing its doors for one night to support a planned boycott of venues. Some students have vowed to stay away from bars and nightclubs on Wednesday in response to increasing reports of drink spiking and spiking with needles.
HEALTH
The Independent

Girls Night In campaign to boycott nightclubs over spikings branded ‘backwards’ by campaigners

The “Girls Night In” campaign which urges women to boycott nightclubs and bars in response to the recent rise in drink spiking is “backwards” and “defeatist”, campaigners have said. The issue of drink spiking has grabbed headlines after troubling reports surfaced of women being spiked with needles – with Nottinghamshire Police, West Yorkshire Police, and Police Scotland currently investigating the claims. Boycotts of nightclubs organised in response by campaign group Girls Night In are due to take place across UK cities in the next two weeks as students call for tighter security measures in venues.But Mair Howells, who set up campaign group Ivebeenspiked in...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Nearly 200 women 'spiked' in TWO months: Police probe reports of seven revellers injected or spiked in one week as man, 27, is arrested over 'administering a noxious substance'

There have been nearly 200 reports of drink spiking across the UK in the past two months, as detectives investigate claims of seven women being injected while out in Brighton in one week as a man is arrested on suspicion of 'administering a noxious substance'. The National Police Chiefs' Council...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Six women report being injected during nights out in Brighton

It comes amid nationwide concern over spiking reports, including incidents reportedly involving injections. Detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton during the past week, amid nationwide concerns over spiking. Brighton’s police chief said the reports are being taken “incredibly seriously” and called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Girls Night In: 'Spiking is part of going out - so we're staying in'

Women across the UK are boycotting nightclubs this week for a so-called "Girls Night In" to highlight the issue of drink spiking - and many say they know change is needed through personal experience. Earlier this month, Mia Davson, a second-year student at Loughborough University, attended her first sports social...
U.K.

