13 Best Brands For Plus-Size Workout Clothing

I have no qualms admitting it: I love Old Navy. More than half of my wardrobe comes from the retailer. Aside from the already-cheap prices and constant sales, in my experience, the brand's clothes tend to last years upon years. And with its recent campaign to be more size-inclusive by expanding its women's section to include sizes 0 to 30, Old Navy now has a ton of more options for plus-size people like me to choose from. While many clothing items on the site aren't available in all sizes just yet, a bunch of gems have had their sizing extended. Without further ado, these are my 10 favorite items I bought from Old Navy, ranging from dresses and blouses to leggings and simple T-shirts, all available in plus sizes.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO