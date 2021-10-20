CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Best Brands For Plus-Size Workout Clothing

By Chris Freytag, CPT
gethealthyu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may know, Team GHU loves fitness fashion. Several of you have written to us and asked us to include the best plus-size activewear in our reviews. Ask and you shall receive. After all, everybody deserves to feel cute and comfortable when they sweat it out, right? Whether...

gethealthyu.com

Footwear News

7 of the Best Shoes to Shop From QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re someone who’s always looking for a good excuse to go shoe shopping, look no...
ab-gaming.com

Insert Coin Announces Brand New Clothing Range

Insert Coin Clothing is back with another brand-new, exclusive line-up of clothes, only available from insertcoin.com. This week’s collection follows Insert Coin’s dedication to high-quality products and exquisite designs. So, what is on offer this week then? Why it’s none other than a double-helping of Mass Effect clothing items!. More...
Woman's World

13 Best Plus Size Puffer Coats for Women of 2021

Puffer coats are the go-to style for winter. They are undeniably warm, functional, and are basically like wearing a down comforter. One thing most people don’t realize about puffer jackets? They are flattering, too — even on curvy bodies. So if you’re thinking about upgrading your cold-weather wardrobe to include one of the best plus size puffer coats for women, keep scrolling for the styles we (and hundreds of women) are loving right now.
Footwear News

New Balance’s 30% Off Sale Includes All Your Workout Clothing Needs

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to stock up on some new workout clothes, New Balance’s latest 30% off sale has everything you need and more. From cozy athleisure pieces you’ll want to wear ’round the clock to breathable, sweat-wicking tops and pants that are perfect for long runs, the brand has slashed prices on a wide array of clothing items. If you’re in the market for a new winter coat as we head into the colder months, New Balance has quite a few discounted parkas, vests and anorak options that will keep you warm no matter where you live. We’ve...
Refinery29

6 Plus-Size Brands At Nordstrom Rack To Shop Now

The virtual isles of the online shopping world can be a bit overwhelming to navigate. This fact remains true when discussing R29 reader favorite brand, Nordstrom Rack. Nordstrom’s steeply discounted sister website is one of the few places on the internet with a pretty wide selection of plus-size-friendly clothing options. It can be hard to sift through all the noise and find quality brands to focus on, so we took that as an opportunity to break down brands to look out for as a plus-size shopper at Nordstrom Rack.
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Clothing Brand Gets Innovative, Raises Funds To Build A Factory

Sometimes you need to take matters into your own hands if you want to keep going. That's what one Missoula business owner is doing with her clothing brand, Youer. Youer is a distinctive business in Missoula, with practices that separate them from the rest of the clothing brands out there - their website lays out the process of how recycled materials are pressed into pallets, which are then stretched into thread, made into fabric, and eventually turned into clothes that are shipped over to Missoula.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Women’s clothing isn’t size-inclusive

Going shopping for female-presenting people who wear a size 12 and lower is easy. They can shop all over the mall and don’t have to worry if anything is not going to fit. Even though the average American woman’s “normal size” is a size 16-18, it’s an agonizing and humiliating experience to not find clothes that fit you.
SPY

The Best Stain Removers for Clothes

We’re all about a perfect white T-shirt or a fresh pair of tan chinos, but it can take a bit of work to keep your clothes looking fresh. This is especially the case if you’re the kind of person whose shirts seem to be the middleman between the food in your hand and your open mouth. Fortunately, if you act quickly enough, you can typically get many stains out with just cold water from the tap and a little patience. But there are times when you can’t get to the stain right away, or you’re dealing with a particularly tough...
domino

This Kids’ Clothing Brand Took Its Fabric Leftovers and Made Hip Homewares

When you think of upcycled home goods, you might picture a rusty toolbox repurposed as a kitchen pot rack or painted canisters–turned–table lamps—not unicorn-printed pajama pants and a mini jumpsuit with parrots on it. But that’s exactly where Mini Rodini’s latest Upcycling collection stemmed from. Earlier this month, the hip kids’ clothing brand launched a new range of soft furnishings in addition to reimagined apparel and underwear. All of the items are made with repurposed GOTS-certified organic cotton fabric with beloved prints from past seasons.
countryliving.com

This Luxury Brand Offers Quality Clothing for a Steal

Online shoppers whose last names don't rhyme with Mezos or Blusk (so, most of us) likely understand the reality of having to choose between shopping for quality and settling on something affordable. Because frankly, spending thousands on a bag just because it'll last upwards of 50 years isn't always a feasible option. Luckily, there's hope for us yet. Enter Italic, a luxury commerce platform that might actually check all of our shopping boxes.
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Clothing To Wear For House Projects

Welcome to the extended version of my weekly newsletter, House Call (and if you aren’t subscribed, what are you waiting for?). This is where I spend some time pondering a theme, answering a question, and helping you shop smarter—or at least find some new inspiration. Reach out if you ever need recommendations. I’m happy to search the internet for the most specific furnishings, decor, and knickknacks.
thezoereport.com

The Less Predictable Brands To Shop At For Affordable Work Clothes

For many people, office-appropriate clothes and accessories count as an entirely separate category in your closet. Certain trends you’d wear on the weekends like cutouts and sheer fabric go against even the most lax dress codes. Conversely, pieces deemed meeting appropriate — like a button-down tucked into a stuffy pencil skirt — can feel out of context when worn on casual weekend outings. Thus, as you try to build out your 9-to-5 essentials, this can quickly run up the bill. Thankfully, however, many brands today offer both functional and trendy work clothes for those on a budget. (You just need to know where to shop.)
golfmonthly.com

Best Black Friday Golf Clothing Deals

Clothing is often one of the best places to find great deals during Black Friday. It’s also that time of year in the UK and certain parts of the US where the weather starts to turn and layering up is essential to keep enjoying golf. Some of the best waterproof...
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Vintage Clothing Store

26388 A, Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel 626-8480, yellowbrickroadbenefitshop.org. Racks upon racks of used and vintage clothes await shoppers at the Yellow Brick Road Benefit Shop. Maybe you’re looking for a suede fringed vest for a folk concert or a pair of studded Doc Martens for a punk show. The chances that you’ll find what you’re looking for at Yellow Brick Road are good. As the name suggests, the proceeds of the store’s business support local charities. Over the 32 years that the store has been slinging gently used clothes, accessories and homewares, nearly $7 million has been donated to groups such as the Food Bank for Monterey County, Dorothy’s Place, Alliance on Aging, PacRep, Hidden Valley and more. Shop the best selection of vintage clothes in Monterey County and feel good doing it.
LiveScience

Best Bowflex deals: Get a great price on home workout equipment

The best Bowflex deals can save you money and help you recreate a gym environment in the comfort of your own home. Bowflex has become a trusted household name in the US thanks to its innovative, versatile and high-tech equipment that has made home fitness more accessible than ever. If you’re looking to fix yourself up a home gym, then this hub can point you in all the right directions.
HuffingtonPost

The Best Workout Gear For When It's Dark And Cold Outside

Daylight hours are dwindling. When we roll back the clocks for Daylight Saving Time in November, the sun will set even earlier. And for many of us, this means it’ll get dark before we finish work. This can make it feel more challenging to fit in workouts, especially if you...
reviewed.com

10 must-have plus-size clothes to buy from Old Navy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I have no qualms admitting it: I love Old Navy. More than half of my wardrobe comes from the retailer. Aside from the already-cheap prices and constant sales, in my experience, the brand’s clothes tend to last years upon years. And with its recent campaign to be more size-inclusive by expanding its women’s section to include sizes 0 to 30, Old Navy now has a ton of more options for plus-size people like me to choose from. While many clothing items on the site aren’t available in all sizes just yet, a bunch of gems have had their sizing extended. Without further ado, these are my 10 favorite items I bought from Old Navy, ranging from dresses and blouses to leggings and simple T-shirts, all available in plus sizes.
themanual.com

Stitch Fix Clothing Review: How To Upgrade Your Workout Wear

Since its founding in 2011, Stitch Fix has been outfitting men and women when they need more than a little help in that area. From guiding Peter Pans into dressing their age, lightening the sartorial load of the manically overworked, or providing guidance to the oblivious on the season’s elevated styles and themes, this clothing subscription service is a solution for many guys who need a helping hand for a variety of reasons.
