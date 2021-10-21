West crowned conference champs after beating East

After beating Plymouth in three on Thursday, the Chargers ended up taking first in the East Central Conference! KML was undefeated in conference and ending up taking the 1 seed going into the East Central Conference Tournament that is hosted by the Chargers this year. In the first match of the ECC Tourney this morning, KML was up against the Waupun Warriors. KML ended up beating the Warriors in two, 25-11 and 25-19. Emily Honzelka led the Chargers with 6 kills. Samantha Kohl and Alyssa Gaeth had 4 kills each. Samantha Kohl led the Chargers with 2 total blocks. On the defensive end, Caitlin Johnson came away with 8 digs and Meredith Bock was closer behind with 6 digs. Maddie Fischer had a total of 11 assists and Ella Walz had 7. Aggressive serving allowed the Chargers to go on multiple serving runs especially in the first set. The Chargers had a total of 10 aces in the match. Meredith Bock had 5 aces and Maddie Fischer had 3. Next up, the Chargers face the Winneconne Wolves at 10:30am.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO