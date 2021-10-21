CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West crowned conference champs after beating East

By Daniel Kennedy
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYRO — A week after East Davidson volleyball secured a win in its most tightly-contested match of the season, the Golden Eagles fell to West Davidson on Wednesday in the rubber match of the teams’ season series. On home court, West bagged the Central Carolina 1-A/2-A Conference Championship in...

www.hpenews.com

#East Davidson Volleyball#The Golden Eagles
