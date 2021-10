What if, instead of being environmental offenders, lawns could be contributors to the well-being of our landscapes? That’s the question Dr. Eric Watkins has been addressing in his work at the University of Minnesota, and he is coming up with some intriguing answers. For almost a decade now he’s been creating lawns that are not only more sustainable, requiring far less inputs to remain green and growing, but also hospitable to native bees and other pollinators.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO