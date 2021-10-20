CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding Pediatric Care For All Kids At RWJBarnabas Health

By Melanie Bodner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs moms, we try to prepare for everything, but it’s hard to know where to turn when your child receives a complex diagnosis or needs extra care. Finding which hospital or doctors to work with can seem daunting, but fortunately, RWJBarnabas Health has the resources to give you highly personalized care...

WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Health Care Executive

Honors an individual whose job performance is considered exemplary by people within their organizations, peers and community members. What the nominator said: Zane Bennett was recently promoted to director of business development for Life Care Services. Bennett previously served as Plantation Village’s executive director for seven years and throughout the pandemic. “Plantation Village, a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Porters Neck (managed by Life Care Services (LCS)), is a case study on how to implement a COVID-19 emergency response campaign for a vulnerable population to ensure their health and well-being. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Plantation Village did not hesitate to spring into action to ensure the safety of its 300 residents ranging in ages from 62 to 100, its 150-member staff and family members. Thanks to leadership’s proactive response, there have been only two incidents of COVID among residents – each resident was vaccinated, had mild cases in August 2021 and are now fully recovered. … In January and February 2021, Plantation Village hosted on-site vaccination clinics in partnership with Walgreens. The community is working with Walgreens to host an on-site booster vaccine clinic as soon as it’s available. LCS introduced Eversafe 360, a new standard that raises the bar for overall safety for residents and staff.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Union Leader

Wentworth-Douglass expands NICU, pediatric care

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is expanding its services for newborns with serious medical conditions and children requiring specialty care. “It is an outstanding benefit for Seacoast families to now have their critically ill infant cared for at Wentworth-Douglass, often in the same room as their mother. The relationship with MassGeneral for Children (MGHfC) really allows Wentworth-Douglass to leverage care for Seacoast families,” Dr. Chris Rouse, medical director and neonatologist said in a news release.
DOVER, NH
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Health Care for Undocumented Immigrants

Health care for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. can be difficult to navigate. Today we hear from doctors behind research that shows not only the inequities faced, but the moral distress it causes clinicians who can’t treat treatable diseases. Produced by Mariam Sobh. Guests:. Offny Herrera. Dialysis Patient. Dr. Simit...
WZDX

Thrive Alabama acquires Crestwood Medical Center's Tender Care Pediatrics

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Thrive Alabama on Wednesday, October 20, announced the acquisition of Crestwood Medical Center's Tender Care Pediatrics. Thrive Alabama says this acquisition will grow its pediatric practice from 200 patients to more than 3,000 patients. The new clinic is located at 4810 Whitesport Circle Suite 100 in Huntsville and will treat infants and children ages newborn through 18.
ALABAMA STATE
VTDigger

A health care monopoly on the horizon

Many thanks to Bill Schubart for cogently chronicling the many different ways that Vermont’s health care is sliding toward disaster (“The slow-motion implosion of Vermont’s health care system”). We are now well on our way toward a health care monopoly in the hands of the University of Vermont Medical Center...
Fortune

Health care sourcing for dummies: How to find the best benefits deals

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Health care buying is a mystery to the average business professional, with annual negotiations more reminiscent of the heydays of the De Beers diamond monopoly than the detailed analytical sourcing exercise that a massive expense representing 18% of GDP should warrant.
Next Avenue

Why All Health Care Providers Need to Be Age-Friendly

Older adults will outnumber children by 2034 and yet the U.S. health care system is not focused on older patient's very specific needs. Robert Langridge's cardiologist told him he needed an operation for an aortic valve aneurism. But at 87, and with other health conditions complicating the situation, he wasn't sure it was the best idea.
patientdaily.com

New Research Finds Collaboration and Connection Between Clinicians, Patients and Families is Key to Improving Serious Illness Care and Health Equity

Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care issued the following announcement on Oct. 14. 87% of adults say it's important that doctors know their patients' priorities and what is important to them - but people with serious illness report that clinicians tend to know their priorities and health goals less well than those without serious illness.
kbsi23.com

7 pediatric health providers move locations in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Seven pediatric providers in Poplar Bluff are moving locations beginning Monday, October 25. Shaun A. Ross, MD, and Lindsay McVey, FNP-BC, from Kneibert Clinic and all providers at Poplar Bluff Pediatrics – Dean Dye, MD; Martha Margreiter, MD; Claudia Preuschoff, MD; Debra Robertson, MD; and Amber Maples, FNP-BC will more to Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff located at 225 Physicians Parks Drive.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mycbs4.com

UF Health and Shriners Children's open new pediatric orthopedic clinic

UF Health Shriner's and Children's are holding a ribbon cutting today, Oct. 25th, to officially open their new UF Health Pediatrics Orthopedics practice. UF Health media contact, Ken Garcia, said the alliance between UF Health and Shriners Children's started in Oct. 2019, with a grant from Shriners to UF Health.
INFORUM

Sanford Health teams with Spirit Halloween to bring costumes to pediatric patients

FARGO — Sanford is letting child patients "shop" for their very own Halloween costumes in a store set up by staff. Lining the store's shelves are costumes provided by Spirit Halloween. The costume-selling business partnered with Sanford to donate 200 costumes to the Sanford's Children's Hospital in Fargo. Katie Fredericksen...
FARGO, ND
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
survivornet.com

22-Year-Old Alabama Man With Synovial Sarcoma Marries Love of His Life From the Comfort of His Hospital Bed; Understanding Sarcoma Cancer

Eric Turner, 22, married the love of his life from the comfort of his hospital bed last week. In 2018, Turner was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. A synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. This type of sarcoma accounts for 5% to 10% of soft-tissue tumors.
ALABAMA STATE
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.

