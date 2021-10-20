CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Quick Hits: My Chemical Romance + Mastodon!

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'WELCOME TO THE BLACK PARADE' ALMOST CUT FROM ALBUM: Gerard Way revealed to Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 that “Welcome to the Black Parade” almost didn’t make it on to My Chemical Romance’s third album, The Black Parade. According to the band’s frontman, the track...

NME

Gerard Way recalls writing My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has spoken of how the band’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ was inspired by “the triumph of the human spirit over darkness”. The singer looked back on the 2006 single, which featured on MCR’s third album ‘The Black Parade’, during the latest episode of Steve Baltin’s podcast My Turning Point (released yesterday, October 12).
963kklz.com

Talkin’ Rock with Troy Sanders of Mastodon and Moriah Formica from Plush

Lots to get to on this episode of Talkin’ Rock. Troy Sanders from Mastodon starts us up by talking about the upcoming release of their new album, Hushed and Grim. We talk about using a new producer and the high recommendation he got. He tells me why the album is so long, the unusual bass sound/solo on the TearDrinker song, their views on making videos and LOTS more.
Travis Mills
Gerard Way
Rock Quick Hits: System of a Down + Franz Ferdinand!

SERJ TANKIAN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the band to postpone this weekend’s shows in Los Angeles. According to the band’s social media pages, the October 22nd and 23rd performances with Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles have been postponed to February 4th and 5th, 2022.
Billie Eilish Releases Exclusive Performance Of ‘Lost Cause’

Billie Eilish has released an exclusive performance of her song “Lost Cause.”. She worked closely with Vevo to create the imaging she wanted for the clip. It starts with a dramatic scene of Eilish standing on a balcony of a large ballroom. Shot on 35 millimeter film, the idea was to blend elegance with retro.
Lady A’s ‘What A Song Can Do’ Album Out Today

Lady A‘s new album, What A Song Can Do, is available everywhere today (Friday, October 22nd). The project includes the seven songs they released on What A Song Can Do (Chapter 1) in June along with seven new songs. The band sees a lot of similarities between their 2008 self-titled...
Seven My Chemical Romance ‘The Black Parade’ Songs Receive Gold + Platinum Sales Certifications

My Chemical Romance's music will indeed "carry on" as seven songs off the group's hugely successful The Black Parade album have earned new sales certifications by the RIAA. The three album singles - "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Teenagers" and "Famous Last Words" - are all now platinum certified by the RIAA. "Welcome to the Black Parade" leads the pack with their latest certification, which took place Oct. 21, now pushing the song to five times platinum status for sales of five million certified units. "Teenagers" follows close behind with four times platinum status for sales of four million certified units and "Famous Last Words" now joins them as a platinum seller for one million certified units.
Rolling Stone

How a Sucker Punch Fueled the Rise of My Chemical Romance

In his new book, Sellout: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007), author Dan Ozzi examines the fraught decision that’s plagued some of the world’s greatest punk bands for decades: Whether or not to sign that record contract?. Sellout specifically examines the post-Nirvana goldrush as...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
