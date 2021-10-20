CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverchair’s Daniel Johns May Never Perform Live Again

By Music News
 6 days ago

In a new interview with The Project‘s Carrie Bickmore, Silverchair‘s Daniel Johns revealed that he may never perform live again. Silverchair went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011. Johns opened up about previously saying that he would never reunite with the band “for a million bucks or if...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
Quick Takes: ABBA, Queen, Rod Stewart, The Band, Jay Black

ABBA just released the lyric video for their new single, "Just A Notion." The track, which will be released on Voyager — the band's first studio set in four decades, coming on November 5th. "Just A Notion" is a revamped take on the previously bootlegged track, which was originally recorded in September 1978 during the sessions for 1979's Voulez-Vous. Although there have been new instruments added to the track, the vocals date from the original sessions.
Daily Mail

Silverchair manager John Watson reveals the confronting moment a fan threatened to shoot themselves unless they talked to frontman Daniel Johns

Silverchair were one of Australia's most beloved rock bands for nearly two decades. But on Wednesday, respected manager John Watson recalled the frightening moment a fan threatened to shoot themselves unless they talked to Daniel Johns. Speaking on Daniel's new podcast titled Who is Daniel Johns?, Watson said he is...
Why I don't want anything to do with Silverchair: Daniel Johns reveals the shocking reason he has distanced himself from the band that made him famous and has binned all his memorabilia, awards and mementos

Legendary musician Daniel Johns has revealed the shocking reason why he decided to distance himself from the band that catapulted him to fame, Silverchair. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old singer confirmed the band would never reform with him as frontman in a new podcast titled Who is Daniel Johns?, after he struggled for years with the darker side of global fame.
Billie Eilish Releases Exclusive Performance Of ‘Lost Cause’

Billie Eilish has released an exclusive performance of her song “Lost Cause.”. She worked closely with Vevo to create the imaging she wanted for the clip. It starts with a dramatic scene of Eilish standing on a balcony of a large ballroom. Shot on 35 millimeter film, the idea was to blend elegance with retro.
hot96.com

Watch Billie Eilish’s VEVO Official Live Performance of “Lost Cause”

If you can’t wait for Billie Eilish‘s tour to start next year, maybe her new VEVO Official Live Performance video will tide you over. In the video, shot on 35mm film, Billie performs the Happier Than Ever single “Lost Cause” in the Crystal Ballroom of LA’s Biltmore Hotel. She stands on a balcony in the ballroom, while brother FINNEAS plays bass down below, alongside a drummer who’s tucked into an alcove.
Producer Claims The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Was ‘Too Ambitious’

One of the main selling points to the new “super deluxe” edition of the Beatles' Let It Be box set, is the album's original, unreleased version produced by engineer Glyn Johns. Johns, who's renowned for his work with the Rolling Stones, the Who, Led Zeppelin, and Eric Clapton, created —...
Lars Ulrich Says The Stage Is The Safest Place In The Face Of Covid

Although it was Lars Ulrich that was interviewing Miley Cyrus for Interview magazine, the Metallica drummer still had plenty to say about the state of both the touring industry and his band. Ulrich spoke candidly about what a post-covid road trek looks like, “Obviously, it’s a whole new world out there. We’ve been talking with our team about covid protocols, and it seems like the safest, most peaceful place you could be these days is onstage. The phone doesn’t ring, nobody can bother you. You’re alone up there. . . You leave all the horse*** behind when you walk out on that stage. It’s the greatest feeling.”
Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
themusicnetwork.com

Spotify launches original podcast Who Is Daniel Johns?

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns is both the host and subject of a new Spotify Original Podcast, Who Is Daniel Johns?. The podcast will feature a soundtrack of original yet-to-be-released music from Johns, as well as interviews with key figures in his life including ex-wife Natalie Imbruglia. Publicity for the...
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up, plus a rare live recording of John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Elton John and Stevie Wonder, “Finish Line” (Interscope) It’s wild to consider that Elton John and Stevie Wonder had never recorded a duet together until now. “Finish Line” has a 1970s dance floor bounce, a glorious church choir backing the pair’s vocals, and Wonder’s epic harmonica on the bridge.
Daily Mail

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns reveals he didn't speak to his ex-wife Natalie Imbruglia for 10 years after they split - and credits therapy with saving his life on The Project

Daniel Johns spoke candidly about his high profile split with Natalie Imbruglia during an interview on The Project on Wednesday. The 42-year-old former Silverchair frontman revealed he didn't speak to his ex-wife for 10 years after their divorce in 2008. The couple married in 2003, but split just five years...
Rock Quick Hits: My Chemical Romance + Mastodon!

'WELCOME TO THE BLACK PARADE' ALMOST CUT FROM ALBUM: Gerard Way revealed to Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 that “Welcome to the Black Parade” almost didn’t make it on to My Chemical Romance’s third album, The Black Parade. According to the band’s frontman, the track didn’t have “really strong themes and titles” like the other songs on the album. He added, “Then I started to bring the concept into the musical side of things where I was like, ‘I want to call this Black Parade. I want there to be a parade on the record.’ Then we started to kind of breaking the song and then reconstructing it. It was around this time that I wrote the opening melody for piano that Rob played. Then once we re-approached it from the perspective of starting with a completely new introduction and a new way to start the song, it helped us fix the rest of it.” The song went on to become one of My Chemical Romance’s classic songs.
Flashback: The Rolling Stones Debut On ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

It was 57 years ago today (October 25th, 1964) that the Rolling Stones made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The Stones' debut was nothing like the Beatles' celebrated first appearance the previous February, when they performed five songs. The Stones, who were already on their second U.S. tour of the year, performed two songs in less than seven minutes — their latest hit "Time Is On My Side," and a cover of Chuck Berry's "Around And Around."
Rock Quick Hits: System of a Down + Franz Ferdinand!

SERJ TANKIAN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the band to postpone this weekend’s shows in Los Angeles. According to the band’s social media pages, the October 22nd and 23rd performances with Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles have been postponed to February 4th and 5th, 2022.
POPSUGAR

Chris Martin Performed "2 Become 1" With Mel C, and It's the Duet We Never Knew We Needed

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Mel C did a surprise performance of the Spice Girls' hit "2 Become 1" on Saturday night, and it's the collab we didn't know we needed! During Audacy's annual We Can Survive benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Martin teased the crowd that the night would be "extra special" and that "one of [Coldplay's] dreams is to be able to play a song with a Spice Girl," according to Billboard. After asking the crowd to put that wish out into the universe, the frontman singer announced, "Please welcome from England and Great Britain and the Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, aka a total legend."
Dave Grohl Reveals ‘Everlong’ Was About Singing With Ex-Girlfriend

Dave Grohl revealed the backstory to Foo Fighters' 1997 signature tune “Everlong.” Grohl appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which has topped The New York Times Best Sellers list. Grohl explained that “Everlong” captured a perfect moment...
The Independent

Dave Grohl on his childhood, career, and never wanting to live with an animal ever again

During his live concerts, Dave Grohl keeps a clock timer to the side of the stage. This is not so he can count down the minutes until the end of his set. Quite the opposite, in fact. The clock is there to stop him from playing one, two, even three hours over his allotted time.This entertaining titbit of information is just one of many contained in the newly published memoirs of the veteran rock and roller, titled The Storyteller.He calls me the morning after debuting his accompanying self-written one-man show at the glittering Savoy theatre in London. “I had shaped...
Juneau Empire

Together again: Juneau Symphony returns to live, in-person performances

Live music events continue to return to the capital city this week as the Juneau Symphony takes to the stage Friday evening to present Camerata Night. The sold-out concert marks the opening act of the symphony’s 59th season, fittingly called “Together Again” — a nod to the six virtual concerts the group performed as COVID-19 restrictions shuttered concerts and other live entertainment.
