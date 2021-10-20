Best Branson Show Contest!

Over the years, police dramas have become some of the most popular shows on TV. There’s just something viewers love about watching cops hunt down bad guys. The cases may not always end up the way we want them to, but seeing the process always makes for great entertainment. Sometimes, these shows even provide some educational value although they are always fictional. Although lots of police dramas have come and gone, the 90s gave birth to some unforgettable ones. Not only did these shows give the world some interesting cases, but they also created characters that added another layer to the show. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best police dramas on TV during the 90s.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO