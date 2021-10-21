CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time for an Actually Gay season of The Bachelor already

But it should be honest and messy and authentic to queer dating, and not randomly add in a bunch of straight men for a ‘twist’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjqTW_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

Screen bites Reputation Rehab: can reality TV rescue public figures from a lifetime of cancellation?

From Nick Krygios to Abbie Chatfield, the ABC’s new show aims to give makeovers to those maligned by the public

  • Reputation Rehab: can reality TV rescue public figures from a lifetime of cancellation?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScvRf_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

The Bachelor Australia’s diversity problem will be its death knell. Just ask the magazine industry

Grace O'Neill

At a time when we’re desperately in need of frothy distractions, why can’t we get a fantasy we feel good about indulging in?

Screen bites Abbie Chatfield is the best thing about Bachelor in Paradise. Don't make her the villain

Matilda Boseley

The franchise was never a feminist masterpiece but it’s infuriating that funny, confident women are still portrayed as evil and bad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36b7jb_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

US reality show The Bachelor chooses its first black lead

ABC network casts Matt James after years of criticism from fans over lack of diversity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHIx8_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

From Upright to Get Krack!n: the eight most memorable moments in Australian TV in 2019

Plus Deborah Mailman takes Total Control, Frayed shows a different side to 1980s Newcastle, and 60 Minutes outdoes itself on hyperbole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx1wO_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

Gossip and grit: how the Shameless podcast became the voice of two generations

The celebrity-obsessed show for ‘smart women who like dumb stuff’ created by former Mamamia writers Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald is spinning a new chapter in pop culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kSX1_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

Osher Günsberg: the TV host on anxiety, dating and if there'll be a gay Bachelor

After years on reality TV helping contestants through vulnerable moments, The Bachelor host tells Brigid Delaney about his own experiences of opening up

Nick Cummins proved too sensitive for the nightmarish Bachelor

Eleanor Robertson

The Honey Badger is, by all appearances, honestly trying to process what it meant for him to be complicit in something he finds so repulsive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pydy_0cZ8CDYU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVuw2_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

Screen bites How Sophie Monk's toxic Bachelorette men reveal the reality behind TV

Sophie Monk may have won Australia’s heart, but the same can’t be said for some of the men trying to woo her

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYVWN_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

Screen bites The Bachelor: why I prefer prepackaged romance to gourmet cooking shows

Phoebe Loomes

Dating shows reflect the mad gamble of love; I look at their ridiculous narratives the same way I look at my own

The weekly beast Osher Günsberg hits back after Daily Mail's 'Bali belly' flop

Amanda Meade

The Bachelor host’s complaint about article ridiculing his weight forces a Press Council ruling. Plus new ABC chairman Justin Milne makes all the right noises

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opJyi_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

Rachel Lindsay becomes first-ever black Bachelorette

The lawyer and former Bachelor contestant is the first African American lead of either show in the franchise, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdHgh_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

Behind the scenes of reality TV: 'You're a little bit daft to apply'

Manipulation is rife on reality TV, with producers often lying to contestants, depriving them of sleep and exploiting weaknesses in the name of manufacturing drama

  • Behind the scenes of reality TV: 'You're a little bit daft to apply'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251Pc0_0cZ8CDYU00
Published:

The Bachelor Australia contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon find love – with each other

Their off-screen relationship has blossomed, according to Instagram posts. Now the pair say it has ‘ripened into something bolder’

Does bingeing on The Bachelor make me a bad feminist?

Stephanie Convery

Watching the reality TV show about fake romance is like undergoing controlled exposure to a toxin: get enough rose petals and red dresses in your system, and you’re inoculated for life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7a6T_0cZ8CDYU00

UPI News

Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison is engaged

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is engaged to be married. The 50-year-old television personality recently proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, in Napa Valley, Calif. Harrison shared photos from his proposal Monday on Instagram. One of the pictures shows Harrison down on one knee as he...
RELATIONSHIPS
mashed.com

Bachelor Matt James Makes This Smoothie For Breakfast Everyday

You have likely heard the old adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day — and according to a survey by Dave's Killer Bread, it's also the favorite meal of the day for 34% of Americans (via the New York Post). But everyone has their own preference when it comes to their daily morning meal. Some like a hearty breakfast platter, with scrambled eggs, bacon, and hash browns. Others prefer something much lighter, like a slice or two of avocado toast or a protein bar. And still, others enjoy classic a.m. eats, like a bowl of cereal, a bagel with cream cheese, or a couple of frozen waffles popped in the toaster.
RECIPES
Us Weekly

‘Bachelor’ Baby Shower! Raven Gates Celebrates 1st Pregnancy With Bachelor Nation Friends: Photos

Showered with love! Raven Gates celebrated her first pregnancy with a festive baby shower alongside several of her reality TV friends. “My little baby mama💙 I’ve been inspired by this gal since the day we met, and it’s wild to think I wouldn’t be where I am now without her,” the 30-year-old Grey Suede founder’s friend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Tia Booth, captioned an Instagram gallery on Sunday, October 24, from the Texas festivities one day earlier. “We’ve been through so many seasons of life together, but seeing you as a mama is gonna be the best one yet! I love you, sister!! God Bless the broken road that led us to where we are! #babyG.”
CELEBRITIES
