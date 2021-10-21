Published:

It’s time for an Actually Gay season of The Bachelor already

But it should be honest and messy and authentic to queer dating, and not randomly add in a bunch of straight men for a ‘twist’

Screen bites Reputation Rehab: can reality TV rescue public figures from a lifetime of cancellation?

From Nick Krygios to Abbie Chatfield, the ABC’s new show aims to give makeovers to those maligned by the public

The Bachelor Australia’s diversity problem will be its death knell. Just ask the magazine industry

Grace O'Neill

At a time when we’re desperately in need of frothy distractions, why can’t we get a fantasy we feel good about indulging in?

Screen bites Abbie Chatfield is the best thing about Bachelor in Paradise. Don't make her the villain

Matilda Boseley

The franchise was never a feminist masterpiece but it’s infuriating that funny, confident women are still portrayed as evil and bad

US reality show The Bachelor chooses its first black lead

ABC network casts Matt James after years of criticism from fans over lack of diversity

From Upright to Get Krack!n: the eight most memorable moments in Australian TV in 2019

Plus Deborah Mailman takes Total Control, Frayed shows a different side to 1980s Newcastle, and 60 Minutes outdoes itself on hyperbole

Gossip and grit: how the Shameless podcast became the voice of two generations

The celebrity-obsessed show for ‘smart women who like dumb stuff’ created by former Mamamia writers Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald is spinning a new chapter in pop culture

Osher Günsberg: the TV host on anxiety, dating and if there'll be a gay Bachelor

After years on reality TV helping contestants through vulnerable moments, The Bachelor host tells Brigid Delaney about his own experiences of opening up

Nick Cummins proved too sensitive for the nightmarish Bachelor

Eleanor Robertson

The Honey Badger is, by all appearances, honestly trying to process what it meant for him to be complicit in something he finds so repulsive

Screen bites How Sophie Monk's toxic Bachelorette men reveal the reality behind TV

Sophie Monk may have won Australia’s heart, but the same can’t be said for some of the men trying to woo her

Screen bites The Bachelor: why I prefer prepackaged romance to gourmet cooking shows

Phoebe Loomes

Dating shows reflect the mad gamble of love; I look at their ridiculous narratives the same way I look at my own

The weekly beast Osher Günsberg hits back after Daily Mail's 'Bali belly' flop

Amanda Meade

The Bachelor host’s complaint about article ridiculing his weight forces a Press Council ruling. Plus new ABC chairman Justin Milne makes all the right noises

Rachel Lindsay becomes first-ever black Bachelorette

The lawyer and former Bachelor contestant is the first African American lead of either show in the franchise, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity

Behind the scenes of reality TV: 'You're a little bit daft to apply'

Manipulation is rife on reality TV, with producers often lying to contestants, depriving them of sleep and exploiting weaknesses in the name of manufacturing drama

The Bachelor Australia contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon find love – with each other

Their off-screen relationship has blossomed, according to Instagram posts. Now the pair say it has ‘ripened into something bolder’

Does bingeing on The Bachelor make me a bad feminist?

Stephanie Convery

Watching the reality TV show about fake romance is like undergoing controlled exposure to a toxin: get enough rose petals and red dresses in your system, and you’re inoculated for life