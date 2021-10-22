UK recovery ‘running out of steam’ as retail sales fall; supply crisis hits factory growth – as it happened

5.57pm BST

Closing summary

Time to wrap up... here’s today’s main stories:

5.57pm BST

Supermarkets are using cardboard cutouts of fruit, vegetables and other groceries to fill gaps on shelves because supply problems combined with a shift towards smaller product ranges mean many stores are now too big.

Tesco has begun using pictures of asparagus, carrots, oranges and grapes in its fresh produce aisles prompting ridicule on social media.

“Mmmm delicious photos of asparagus,” one commenter wrote on Twitter. Another mocked an oversized picture of the vegetable piled up:

“I love that asparagus grows to this size in the UK. It’s our climate, I’m sure.”

Shoppers have spotted fake carrots in Fakenham, cardboard asparagus in London, pictures of oranges and grapes in Milton Keynes and 2D washing liquid bottles in Cambridge.

Sainsbury’s has also used outline drawings of packaging to fill shelves.....

5.53pm BST

Jaguar Land Rover pauses Halewood car production amid chip shortage

Jaguar Land Rover has been forced to shut down car production at one of its key factories for a week amid a global shortage of computer chips (a timely example of the disruption caused by the supply chain crisis ).

Assembly line workers will return to JLR’s Halewood factory on Merseyside on Monday after a week of producing no vehicles. The plant makes the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models, although it has struggled with supply issues throughout the year .

Every big carmaker in the world has acknowledged the effects of the shortage of chips, also known as semiconductors, which are used in cars to control everything from batteries towindscreen wipers.



The French carmaker Renault on Friday said it would cut its output by 500,000 cars this year, double its previous forecasts. The Renault chief financial officer, Clotlide Delbos, warned that the chip supply would remain constrained throughout much of 2022, Reuters reported.



5.50pm BST

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has dropped another hint that America’s central bank will start reducing its asset purchases soon.

However, Powell also reiterated that the Fed wasn’t ready to start raising interest rates yet, and wanted to see more improvement in the employment market.

Speaking on a virtual call to a conference, the Fed chief said:

“I do think it’s time to taper; I don’t think it’s time to raise rates. We think we can be patient and allow the labor market to heal.”

4.51pm BST

The UK stock market has ended the day slightly higher.

The FTSE 100 closed 14 points higher at 7204, up 0.2%. Gold producer Polymetal (+2.9%) and specialist chemicals maker Croda (+2.6%) led the risers.

But the London Stock Exchange itself was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, sliding 6%.

It warned supply chain shortages could impact the timing of its technology spending, as it looks to achieve cost savings through the acquisition of data platform Refinitiv.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 closed around 0.5% higher, finishing the week on an upbeat notw.

David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital, says:

The mood in the markets is upbeat as Evergrande , the struggling Chinese property firm, made a loan repayment, and that alleviated fears that the company might go down the route of a debt spiral. Lately, there have been on-off fears that the firm might collapse under the weight of its down debt, but the news of the repayment put those concerns to bed, for now at least. Evergrande is not out of the woods yet, but in the near-term things are looking up for the group. The Chinese property market is overheated, and there are worries if a major developer, like Evergrande, were to go out of business, it could spark a sharp correction in the in the entire sector. China is the second largest economy in the world, so if its property market were to suffer a shock, it is likely the tremors would be felt far and wide.

4.46pm BST

Does it make sense for the Bank of England to raise the policy rate this year or should they wait until we know how gas prices and raw material shortages might affect inflation?

Professor Costas Milas of Liverpool University says:

Raising the policy rate now will work its way through the economy within a delay of between one and two years. Therefore, the Bank’s MPC members have probably left it too late to respond to rising inflation in favour (who can blame them on this?) of “protecting” GDP growth.

However, there is another much more worrying thing to consider, Professor Milas adds: As he notes in a LSE Business Review piece , the Bank has consistently under-predicted inflation.

Even, worse, this under-prediction occurs by assuming higher interest rates than those decided by the MPC members. In other words, the MPC’s forecasting model needs urgent re-thinking because even if they tighten policy in line with market expectations, this will not be enough to bring inflation back to the target…

4.41pm BST

Intel shares are also having a rough day, sliding by around 10% after the chipmaker posted weaker-than-expected sales last night.

The global component shortage hit Intel’s client computing group, where sales fell down 2% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. That includes PC chip revenue.

Intel said that PC sales were down primarily due to lower laptop volumes because of the chip shortage, and that its customers may have lacked other parts it needed to finish assembling computers.

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, told CNBC:

“We call it match sets, where we may have the CPU, but you don’t have the LCD, or you don’t have the Wi-Fi. Data centers are particularly struggling with some of the power chips and some of the networking or ethernet chips,”

3.59pm BST

US factory output growth hits 15-month low, but services revive

Growth at US companies has picked up this month, as its service sector recovers as cases of the Delta variant fall.

But, as in the UK, factory output growth has slowed as supply chain bottlenecks and labour shortages leave manufacturers struggling to meet orders.

Factory production growth in October is the softest since July 2020, data firm IHS Market’s latest PMI survey shows.

With services firms strengthening, US private sector businesses recorded a sharp and accelerated upturn in output, says Markit.

Inflation pressures intensified . Average input prices rose at a survey record pace, with firms citing supply problems, shortages, greater transport fees and increased wage bills.

Companies passed these costs onto customers, with the rate of selling price inflation for goods and services also hit a new series peak.

Chris Williamson , Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit , explains:

“October saw resurgent service sector activity as COVID-19 case numbers continued to fall, marking a encouragingly strong start to the fourth quarter for the economy. Hiring has likewise picked up as firms have been encouraged to expand capacity to meet rising demand. “However, while manufacturers also continue to report strong demand, factory production remains plagued by constraints, including record supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages. Prices paid by factories for raw materials rose at yet another new record pace as a result, in turn feeding through to both higher prices at the factory gate and spilling over into higher service sector prices. Higher wages are also having to be offered to attract or retain staff, adding to the inflationary pressures. “Thus, while the economy looks set for stronger growth in the fourth quarter, the upward rise in inflationary pressures also shows no signs of abating.”

Here’s the key points (any reading over 50 shows growth).

▪ Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 57.3 (55.0 in September). 3-month high.

▪ Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 58.2 (54.9 in September). 3-month high.

▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 59.2 (60.7 in September). 7-month low.

▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 52.3 (55.7 in September). 15-month low.

3.56pm BST

China coal prices notch worst week since May

Over in China, coal prices have posted their biggest weekly fall since May, after Beijing intervened to boost supplies and cool energy costs.

The most-traded contract on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January , hit the lower daily trading limit of 14% and settled at 1,408.4 yuan ($220) a tonne, according to Reuters data. That was nearly 30% below a record high hit on Tuesday and down nearly 15% for the week, the biggest weekly drop since May. The contract later fell a further 6.1% in Friday’s night session.

The slump came after China’s National Development and Reform Commission said it would “study specific measures to intervene” if coal prices kept rising, and organised a meeting with China’s biggest coal producers.

Following a string of rolling blackouts, Chinese premier, Li Keqiang also announced that China plans to build more coal-fired power plants and has hinted that it will rethink its timetable to slash emissions, in a blow to hopes of reducing carbon emissions.

3.54pm BST

3.53pm BST

3.53pm BST

Snap tumbles 20% after Apple privacy changes hit

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Shares in social media company Snap have tumbled over 20% in New York trading.

Snap warned last night that Apple’s recent privacy changes would hit its advertising revenues, and were hurting its ability to target and measure its digital advertising.

Those changes, rolled out this summer, prevent digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent.

Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel told analysts that this change has made it harder for companies to measure the performance of their ads, saying:

“This has definitely been a frustrating setback for us.”

Snap made revenues of $1.07bn in the third quarter of the year, below forecasts, and also predicted, with Q4 revenues expected to be lower than analysts expected.

Other social media companies are also struggling in early trading, with Facebook down 4% and Twitter losing 3.4%.

2.21pm BST

The UK’s supply chain crisis caused problems for people buying food and fuel this month.

A survey by the Office for National Statistics found that around one in six adults couldn’t buy some essential food, because it wasn’t available.

Almost four in 10 said they were unable to buy petrol or diesel because it was not available, as the fuel shortages ground on.

The survey, conducted from 6 to 17 October, found that six in 10 adults experienced some difficulty buying food last week.

That includes:



less variety in the shops (43%)

items needed were not available and a replacement could not be found (21%)

items needed were not available, but a replacement was found (20%)

having to go to more shops to get what was needed (13%)

1.19pm BST

Retailers press for human rights and environmental checks on supply chains

Tesco, John Lewis , Primark, Asos and the Co-op are calling on the government to introduce a legal requirement for companies to carry out human rights and environmental checks on their global supply chains.

Such “failure to prevent” legislation could potentially fend off scandals such as the poor treatment of workers in Leicester factories supplying the fast fashion group Boohoo uncovered last year.

A review commissioned for the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) suggests that if such legislation was in place, Boohoo could have been found liable.



After reports of low pay and poor factory conditions in Leicester last year, Boohoo commissioned a report by Alison Levitt QC which found that the allegations were “substantially true” .

It said Boohoo’s monitoring of the factories was “inadequate” because of “weak corporate governance” and called the failure to assess the risk to workers during the coronavirus pandemic “inexcusable”. More here :

12.47pm BST

Speaking of inflation, UK petrol and diesel prices are getting close to their record highs , as the Daily Mail’s David Churchill flags:

On Wednesday, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) predicted prices will hit record levels by the end of October.

12.31pm BST

Sainsbury’s has called off the potential sale of its banking operation after concluding that talks with suitors had failed to result in an offer that would be good value for shareholders.

Britain’s second biggest supermarket chain, which started a potential sale process after receiving expressions of interest last November, said it had formally ended talks with all interested parties.

It said this morning:

“While the board of Sainsbury’s believe that it was in the best interests of shareholders to explore these expressions of interest, it has concluded that these do not offer better value for shareholders than will be realised through retaining Sainsbury’s Ban. Accordingly, all such discussions have now ended.”

12.17pm BST

Back in Europe, markets have rallied today on relief that China’s indebted property giant Evergrande has reportedly met a debt repayment.

State media reported that Evergrande had repaid a missed $83.5m interest payment on a dollar bond, just days before a deadline that would have forced a formal default.

Evergrande has liabilities over $300bn, and investors have been nervous since the company revealed in September that it might not be able to pay its creditors, which include homebuyers, building contractors, banks and offshore investors.

Meeting that interest payment would buy Evergrande more time, although the group still faces formidable challenges.

Raffi Boyadjian , analyst at XM , says

However, whilst there is huge relief that Evergrande has dodged an imminent default, investors remain wary about the company’s future prospects as further interest payments on international bonds are due in November and December. Moreover, a number of other Chinese real estate developers, most notably Sinic Holdings, have already defaulted on some of their bond payments.

In London, the FTSE 100 index is up 40 points, or 0.5%, with mining stocks among the risers. They had been under pressure earlier this week.

The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 has gained around 0.66%.

European stock markets, October 22 2021 Photograph: Refinitiv

11.46am BST

Russia hikes interest rates to combat rising inflation

The Russian Central Bank building on Neglinnaya Street, Moscow Photograph: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Russia’s central bank has just raised its key interest rate to 7.5% from 6.75%, to tackle rising inflation.

That’s a punchier rate hike than expected, with the markets expecting rates to lift to 7% or 7.25% today.

The Bank of Russia acted after inflation hit a five-year high of 7.4% last month , with food prices rising particularly fast. It has already raised rates several times this year .

In a statement announcing today’s hike , the Bank of Russia says the balance risks for inflation are ‘markedly’ to the upside.

It also hinted that it could raise interest rates again at future meetings.

It says:

Inflation is developing substantially above the Bank of Russia’s forecast and is expected to be within the range of 7.4–7.9% at the end of 2021. The contribution of persistent factors to inflation remains considerable on the back of faster growth in demand relative to output expansion capacity. In this environment, given that inflation expectations are up again, the balance of risks for inflation is markedly tilted to the upside. This may bring about a more sustained deviation of inflation from the target. The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy stance is aimed to limit this risk and return inflation to 4%. If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of further key rate rises at its upcoming meetings.

11.28am BST

The pound is bobbing around the $1.38 mark this morning, below the five-week highs of $1.3834 set earlier this week.

Alex Kuptsikevich , a senior financial analyst at FxPro , says:

Traders are waiting for signals from the BoE that it is ready to raise rates in the coming months. If such calls come shortly, the Pound could finally shake off the June-September correction sentiment. And this looks like the most likely scenario. Should the Fed [US Federal Reserve] show more vigour, GBPUSD runs the risk of being pushed back to the September lows at 1.34.

The pound vs the US dollar this year Photograph: Refinitiv

10.58am BST

Odds of November rate hike have dropped

The chances of a Bank of England interest rate rise next month have fallen today, the City believes.

The markets now see a November rate hike (from 0.1% to 0.25%), as a 56% possibility this morning.

That’s down from almost 90% at one stage earlier this week, after governor Andrew Bailey suggested on Sunday the BoE “will have to act” to curb inflationary pressure.

BoE chief economist Huw Pill’s view that November’s meeting is “finely balanced” (see earlier post) may have encouraged traders to reassess the odds of action next month.

September’s drop in retail sales, and weakening consumer confidence , could also have dampened rate expectations.

Two policymakers, Catherine Mann and Silvana Tenreyro , have argued the Bank should wait and see how surging gas prices and raw material shortages affect inflation, before lifting borrowing costs from their current record lows.



The Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet in mid-December too, when it will also know more about the impact of ending furlough on unemployment, and whether supply chain problems improved in time for the Christmas rush.

Some former BoE policy makers, such as Andrew Sentanc e , have said a November rate hike would be too early, while Danny Blanchflower warned raising rates too early could choke off the economic recovery:

The markets are currently pricing in rates hitting 1% by next September, following a rapid repricing of expectations this week:

10.38am BST

This chart shows how the costs faced by companies have soared this year:

10.30am BST

“A chill” has appeared in the UK’s post-lockdown economic landscape, says Duncan Brock, Group Director at CIPS.

Here’s his take on this morning’s UK PMI survey :

“It seems the two sectors were recuperating at different speeds in October resulting in a lopsided recovery in the UK economy. The services sector had the most productive month since July in terms of output and with new orders the highest since June. Whereas browbeaten manufacturers were again struggling to maintain their momentum leaving their customers unsatisfied as the balance between supply and demand in skills and materials remained skewed. Bumpy supply lines meant manufacturing production was at its weakest since February as 64% of supply chain managers reported elongated delivery times. Savage price rises for energy and raw materials meant cost inflation rose to its fastest since January 1992. Service businesses were mostly kept afloat by a rebound in confidence as consumers spent their pandemic savings on a few treats. The trick is whether firms will be able to meet any ongoing demand as continuing global disruption to logistics fed into the growing shortage of goods, and whether consumers tolerate rising prices. A chill has appeared in the post-lockdown economic landscape with so many obstacles still to be navigated. As businesses run down their inventories to meet current demand, there may be slim pickings in the month ahead to keep business rolling

10.30am BST

UK firms hiked prices at record pace this month.

UK factory managers reported the sharpest jump in purchasing prices since Markit started its survey in January 1992.

Many blamed sharply rising energy bills, higher freight costs and steep price increases for a range of raw materials.

Service sector firms were more upbeat, reporting higher client spending and export sales growth, they also reported increased costs such as higher wages.

Markit says:

Survey respondents often cited rising fuel, transport and energy bills, alongside steep price increases for items in short supply around the world (especially semiconductors and other electronics components).

That led UK companies to hike their prices at the fastest rate in at least 20 years:

Output charges at UK private sector firms increased in response to escalating input costs, with the latest rise the steepest since the index began more than two decades ago.

9.58am BST

Supply problems hit UK factory growth as costs soar

UK companies have been hit by a record jump in costs, as output growth at Britain’s factories almost stalls amid the supply chain crisis.

Rising wages and the worsening global supply chain crisis drove costs up at a record pace -- input price inflation hit the fastest rate since the index began in January 1998.



Output growth at factories only grew marginally. The flash UK Manufacturing Output Index fell to 50.6 , the weakest reading since February, and close to stagnation, data firm Markit reports.



Manufacturers said they were struggling to meet customer demand, and overwhelmingly blamed capacity constraints and disruptions at their plants amid severe staff and raw material shortages, as well as falling export sales.

Around 64% of UK manufacturers reported worsening supplier delivery times in October, while only 1% saw an improvement.

Stocks of finished goods were depleted at a rapid pace as goods producers struggled to keep up with customer demand.

Faced with shortages, firms built up their stockpiles of raw materials and parts at the fastest rate since December 2020.

But overall, the survey shows a pick-up in growth this month, led by the service sector.

Companies reported stronger demand due to the roll back of pandemic restrictions (the problem, though, was meeting that demand).

Here’s the details (any reading over 50 shows growth)

Flash UK Composite Output Index October: 56.8, 3-month high (September final: 54.9)

Flash UK Services Business Activity Index October: 58.0, 3-month high (September final: 55.4)

Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index October: 50.6, 8-month low (September final: 52.7)

Flash UK Manufacturing PMI October: 57.7, 2-month high (September final: 57.1)

Chris Williamson , Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit , said the UK economy picked up speed again in October, despite the slowdown in factory output.

However, the expansion is looking increasingly dependent on the service sector, which is at risk of slowing as Covid-19 cases rise .

Growth is also being accompanied by an unprecedented rise in inflationary pressures, which will inevitably feed through into higher consumer prices in coming months. “The news comes at a time when the Bank of England is already leaning towards hiking interest rates to safeguard against inflationary expectations becoming entrenched. The record readings of the PMI survey’s price gauges will inevitably pour further fuel on these inflation worries and add to the case for higher interest rates. However, the economic growth signals from the PMI remain less convincing from a policy standpoint. The service sector is clearly in something of a sweet spot as the UK has seen more people’s lives and livelihoods return closer to normal. Some of the growth momentum will therefore fade as this rebound passes. Moreover, rising Covid-19 case numbers pose a downside risk to growth in the coming months, potentially deterring some services-oriented activity among consumers in particular and potentially leading to the renewed enforcement of health restrictions as winter draws in.”

9.53am BST

The drop in UK retail sales will give the Bank of England something to ponder, as it mulls whether to hike interest rates to cool inflation.

The Bank’s new chief economist has predicted that prices will keep climbing, predicting that inflation could rise above 5% by early next year, or more than double the Bank’s target.

Huw Pill, who replaced Andy Haldane in September, said that the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee was “finely balanced” over whether to raise interest rates at its next meeting on 4 November and that it would be a “live” decision.



He told the Financial Times that next month’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting was ‘live’.

“I would not be shocked, let’s put it that way, if we see an inflation print close to or above 5% [in the months ahead]. And that’s a very uncomfortable place for a central bank with an inflation target of 2% to be.”

Some City economists already expect a November rate hike, although others aren’t convinced.

Pill also told the FT he was proud to be seen as an acolyte of Otmar Issing, the former chief economist at the European Central Bank, who was seen as a hawkish presence at the ECB .

The FT’s Chris Giles writes:



Pill insisted Issing’s reputation as a hawk was simply because he had to deal with the demand shock of German reunification in the 1990s and supply issues — similar to today’s problems — that made life difficult for a central banker. “If I can bring a tenth of what he contributed to the Bundesbank and European monetary policy in extremely challenging times to what I do in my tenure here, I would walk out of this building, maybe not popular with all the people in this building or all people outside it, but I would feel pretty proud of that,” said Pill. He added one of Issing’s great strengths was to introduce formal ECB systems to enable its staff to challenge prevailing views: something he wants to foster in greater depth at the BoE.

9.32am BST

Retail sales volumes in Great Britain dropped by 0.2% in September 2021, driven by a fall in spending at non-food stores Index 2018 = 100 % 75 85 95 105 115 Jan 2019 Jul Jan 2020 Jul Jan 2021 Jul Guardian graphic. Source: ONS

9.21am BST

Full story: Great Britain’s retailers hit by longest spending slump since 1996

Retail sales in Great Britain fell unexpectedly for the fifth month running in September, marking the worst slump for high street shops and online sales since modern records began in 1996.

The Office for National Statistics said retail sales dipped by 0.2% in September , after an upwardly revised fall of 0.6% in August, despite the removal of most coronavirus restrictions across the UK.

Confounding expectations for a boom in consumer spending fuelled by billions of pounds in household savings built up during lockdown, retail sales volumes have fallen in each month since April.



The latest figures come as fears mount about the strength of the economy, with shortages of workers and goods and rising inflation dragging down growth and contributing to a squeeze on household finances. More here :

9.15am BST

Business growth slowed especially sharply in Germany, Markit adds, hitting the lowest since February, and slipped to the weakest since April in France .

The rest of the region as a whole also recorded the slowest expansion since April.

Chris Williamson , Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit , says the euro economy has lost momentum:

“A sharp slowdown in October means the eurozone starts the fourth quarter with the weakest growth momentum since April. A manufacturing sector beset with supply chain delays saw production growth falter to the lowest since the first lockdowns of last year. The services sector has meanwhile seen some of the summer rebound fade just as resurgent virus case numbers bring renewed concerns, notably in Germany. These worries have once again hit the consumer-facing travel, tourism and recreation sectors in particular. The ongoing pandemic means supply chain delays remain a major concern, constraining production and driving prices ever higher, both in manufacturing and in the services sector. Average selling prices for goods and services are rising at a rate unprecedented in over two decades, which will inevitably feed through to higher consumer prices in the coming months. While the overall rate of economic growth remains above the long-run average for now, risks seem tilted to the downside for the near-term as the pandemic continues to disrupt economies and push prices higher. After strong second and third quarter expansions, GDP growth is looking much weaker by comparison in the fourth quarter.”

9.11am BST

Eurozone private sector growth hits six-month low

Growth at businesses across the eurozone has slowed sharply to a six-month low in October amid increasing supply bottlenecks and ongoing concerns about Covid-19.

Factories were worst hit, with manufacturing output growth hitting a 16-month low this month.

But the service sector also cooled, with growth the weakest since April.

That’s according to IHS Markit’s ‘flash’ survey of purchasing managers across the eurozone, which indicates growth across the eurozone is slowing.

Eurozone flash PMI to October 2021 Photograph: IHS Markit

Firms also reported record price rises, as they passed on an unprecedented surge in costs on to customers.

Supply chain worries hit business optimism, particularly in manufacturing.

But there’s some good news -- job creation accelerated to the joint-highest in 21 years as firms boosted capacity to meet demand.

Here’s the details (anything over 50 shows growth)

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index at 54.3 (56.2 in September). 6-month low.

Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index at 54.7 (56.4 in September). 6-month low.

Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 53.2 (55.6 in September). 16-month low

Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 58.5 (58.6 in September). 8-month low.

8.48am BST

Output growth at Germany’s factories has also been hit by supply chain bottlenecks and inflationary pressures.

IHS Markit’s flash Germany composite purchasing managers’ index slipped to 52.0 in October, an eight-month low, from 55.5 the month before.

The manufacturing output index fell to 51.1, a 16-month low, and close to stagnation.

Factory production volumes were hit by input shortages, particularly at carmakers (as in France). Markit says:



October’s flash survey pointed to the slowest rise in manufacturing new orders in the current 16-month sequence of expansion, with a number of firms highlighting the influence of ongoing chip shortages in the automotive sector.

8.43am BST

French factories hit by supply shortages

The Fibre Excellence factory in Tarascon, southern France. Photograph: Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

Across the Channel, French factory output has fallen at the fastest rate since May 2020 as manufacturers suffer “intense shortages” of raw materials and components.

French manufacturing production fell into contraction this month for the first time since January, according to the ‘flash’ survey of purchasing managers from IHS Markit.

Goods producers reported that “severe delays” on input deliveries caused customers to cancel or postpone their orders. Problems are acute in the car-making sector, where semiconductor shortages have hit production.

Supply chain problems increased, driving input cost inflation to a 17-year high, as firms reported problems obtaining shipping containers, widespread shortages of materials and logistic issues.

Service sector growth hit a three-month high, though, but the wider PMI showed that growth hit a six-month low (at 54.7, down from 55.3).

Joe Hayes , Senior Economist at IHS Markit , said supply chain woes were hitting French factories harder:

“While until recently, the effects of inputs shortages have been most apparent on prices, we’re now seeing them have a noticeable impact on production levels and order books as firms simply lack the stocks to produce their goods, and customers are having to cancel or postpone their orders. A number of firms suggested that some parts of the economy, like the automotive sector, are really struggling.

8.27am BST

Non-food stores bore the brunt of last month’s drop in spending - with sales volumes down 1.4% in September 2021 and 1.7% below their pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

UK retail sales Photograph: ONS

The ONS says:

Household goods store s sales volume reported a monthly decline of 9.3% largely due to a fall of 14.8% in furniture and lighting stores. Sales volume for household goods stores have fallen each month since their peak in May 2021, following the re-opening of non-essential retailing in April, and were 1.0% below their levels in February 2020. Other non-food stores (such as chemists, toy stores and sports equipment stores) reported a monthly fall in sales volumes of 1.7% in September 2021. Sales volumes were 3.7% lower than this time last year but 3.4% above their pre-Covid-19 levels. Clothing and department stores reported an increase in monthly sales volume of 4.3% and 0.2% respectably. Sales volumes were 5.5% and 5.1% below their pre-pandemic February levels.

8.24am BST

This chart shows how spending on petrol and diesel in September hit the highest level since December 2019, as some UK motorists rushed to the pumps.

UK automotive fuel spending Photograph: ONS

One might have expected to see a bigger jump, given the long queues at forecourts . But, of course, many petrol stations were drained, and not refilled for days, leaving them unable to sell any fuel.

The ONS says:

In feedback from retailers, while many noted increased turnover during the last week of September resulting in increased sales over the month, other fuel retailers confirmed issues with deliveries and shortages at sites which had a downward impact on the value of their fuel sold over the month.

Plus, worries about running out of fuel may have let people to put off trips to the shops (visits to supermarkets dipped last month, according to Kantar ).

8.13am BST

Retailers were hit by bad weather, weak consumer confidence, and fuel shortages last month, says Helen Dickinson , chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“Retailers will be concerned by the slump in sales, just as they begin their preparations for the all-important Christmas period. Fuel shortages, wet weather, and low consumer confidence all contributed to lower consumer demand this month, with household goods, furniture and books all hit particularly hard. Internet sales growth showed its fourth consecutive month of decline as digital businesses struggled to maintain the level of sales seen in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Nonetheless, internet sales still remain well above pre-pandemic levels as hybrid working made receiving parcels much more convenient than before.

8.07am BST

UK economic recovery 'fast running out of steam'

Bethany Beckett , UK economist at Capital Economics , says the UK economic recovery stalled last month, as spending in the shops dipped for a record-breaking fifth month.

The 0.2% m/m fall in retail sales volumes in September (consensus 0.5% m/m) offers more evidence that the economic recovery is fast running out of steam. Indeed, this fall came despite the panic-buying related 2.9% m/m rise in petrol sales last month; retail sales volumes excluding fuel fell by 0.6% m/m. Given the backdrop of continued shortages and rising COVID-19 infections, we suspect that retail sales growth will continue to be weak in the coming months.

The 9.3% plunge in household good spending may reflect a dip in demand for home improvements as the service sector has reopened, Beckett adds:

Overall, the data support our view that the economic recovery stalled in September. Our forecast is for GDP to return to its February 2020 peak in early 2022, but the risk is that the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and continued shortages means that GDP takes longer to reach that landmark.

7.51am BST

Here’s Darren Morgan, the Office for National Statistics’ director of Economic Statistics, with the key points:

7.49am BST

Retail sales slide: snap reaction

The unexpected drop in retail sales last month has alarmed experts.

Here’s Suren Thiru , head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC):

Samuel Tombs , chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics :

...and economist Julian Jessop of the IEA :

7.36am BST

UK consumers gloomiest since lockdown

The fall in retail spending comes alongside a fall in UK consumer confidence, as worries over inflation, food and fuel shortages, rising Covid-19 cases, and the prospect of higher interest rates.

The GfK Consumer Confidence Index fell for a third month in a row to -17 in October, its lowest since February, from -13 in September.

Joe Staton, GfK’s client strategy director, says people are feeling gloomier, and less keen to make big purchases in the run-up to Christmas.

“Against a backdrop of cheerless domestic news ... it is not surprising that consumers are feeling down-in-the mouth about the chilly winter months ahead.”

7.34am BST

Introduction: British retail sales fall again

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Retail sales across Great Britain have fallen again, in their longest losing streak in at least 25 years, in a sign that the UK economic rebound could be fading.

Retail sales volumes dropped by 0.2% in September 2021, driven by a fall in spending at non-food stores, although there was a jump in spending on fuel during last month’s panic buying.

That’s the fifth monthly decline in a row, after the initial burst of spending as shops reopened after the pandemic lockdown.



That, the Office for National Statistics says, is the longest run of monthly falls in a row since the survey began in 1996.

Economists had expected a 0.5% rise.

UK retail sales fell in September, but at still 4.2% above the level seen before the pandemic Photograph: ONS

Spending fell most sharply at non-food stores , where sales volumes dropped by 1.4%.

That included a 9.3% fall at household goods stores, with furniture and lighting stores sales tumbling by 14.8%.

Spending at food store s rose by 0.6% -- and is 3.9% above pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.



Last month’s panic at the pumps lifted automotive fuel sales volumes by 2.9% in September 2021 -- or 1.8% above their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.

The ONS adds that consumes are still spending more online than before Covid-19.

The proportion of retail sales online rose to 28.1% in September 2021 from 27.9% in August, and “substantially higher” than the 19.7% in February 2020 before the pandemic.



Reuters’ Andy Bruce has spotted that the ONS have revised down their earlier retail sales figures too:

Also coming up today

New purchasing manager indices in the UK, France, Germany and the wider eurozone will show how manufacturing and services companies are faring this month.

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets says the PMIs could show a slowdown:

In the past few months, it has become increasingly apparent that we’ve seen peak PMI, when it comes to Germany and France, as well as the UK, although the slowdown has been more marked in Germany where we have seen a big fall from levels in the low 60’s to the mid to high 50’s. France manufacturing flash PMI is expected to come in at 53.9, and services 55.6. In Germany September manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level since January, while services slipped to a three-month low, with both expected to weaken further to 56.5 and 55.2 respectively in October. UK manufacturing and services activity has also seen moderate weakness in the past few months, but has shown some evidence of stabilisation, although rising power prices are now starting to become a headwind, not only in the UK but across the world. UK manufacturing is expected to slow to 56.1, and services to 54.5.

Yesterday, the CBI warned that British firms face the tightest supply chain squeeze since the 1970s

