United Airlines says it is paying nearly $3 million a month to keep hundreds of employees, including some pilots, who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on paid leave. The Chicago-based carrier disclosed in legal documents that it is spending $1.4 million every two weeks in leave benefits on workers who haven't complied with the company's vaccine mandate. Some unvaccinated employees at United are challenging the company's vaccination policy in court.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO