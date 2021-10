Last year, many parents had to alter their Halloween traditions due to the pandemic. This year, we have more opportunities to make up for the lost time. And while that might not mean an extravagant Halloween party, we can still celebrate in our homes with music all month long. If you’re not sure what to play that will appeal to everyone, thankfully, we’ve got a list of the 20 most popular Halloween songs. Here’s what you need to know.

