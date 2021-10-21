15 Chicken and Sweet Potato Recipes

It's always disappointing when you order crab cakes at a restaurant only to dig in and find yourself wondering, "Where's the crabmeat?" Well, recipe developer and dietician Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert who blogs at Wholly Nourished has created this recipe for crab cakes that is just bursting with crabmeat — so much so, in fact, that it's frankly kind of amazing how compact and well-structured they are. And that is because Bachtell-Shelbert has developed a crab cakes recipe that emphasizes the crabmeat by binding it together using nothing more than the equivalent of two saltine crackers (and a smidgeon of egg) rather than mounds of breadcrumbs.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO