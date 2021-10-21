15 Chicken and Sweet Potato Recipes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
It’s hard enough to eyeball a serving size of sweet potatoes let alone estimate how many sweet potatoes you need per person—remind me how many potatoes you need for a heaping spoonful…and seconds?. “One serving of sweet potatoes is generally about 4 to 5 ounces,” says Mackenzie Burgess, RDN, registered...
Thanksgiving dinner menu: my best choice for ThanksgivingBy Jahid. My mom is giving a dinner, and she wants dinner to be a turkey – or some form of turkey, rather than turkey sandwiches or turkey salads.
When colder weather hits, it's not uncommon to turn to comforting dishes with fall flavors. Recipes featuring apples, pumpkin, caramel, and butternut squash are certainly top of mind. And of course, colder weather means more soups are on the menu for lunch or dinnertime too. Another cold-weather classic? A delicious, hearty beef stew.
After two recent smoldering home-cooking failures, I was eager to boost my flagging self-esteem in the kitchen. I wanted something easy, autumnal and sweet. I didn’t want to go down the pumpkin rabbit hole just yet because once I get on a pumpkin bender it’s hard to bounce back. Pumpkin, your time will come, but it is not quite yet.
Snickerdoodles are a cookie jar staple that my grandbabies and I love to bake time and again, and this yummy version, filled with creamy peanut butter in every bite, is always a crowd-pleaser. It takes the classic cookie to a whole new level and makes for a fun treat to share with others.
Costco is the place to go for bulk bakery treats, bulk frozen items, and even bulk home goods. It's also a great place to pick up huge grab-and-go meals at the deli counter. The items that are available on any given day at the Costco deli vary depending on the store and the season. If you head to your local warehouse right now, you'll find a selection of comfort meals in stock just in time for the crisp fall days ahead.
It's always disappointing when you order crab cakes at a restaurant only to dig in and find yourself wondering, "Where's the crabmeat?" Well, recipe developer and dietician Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert who blogs at Wholly Nourished has created this recipe for crab cakes that is just bursting with crabmeat — so much so, in fact, that it's frankly kind of amazing how compact and well-structured they are. And that is because Bachtell-Shelbert has developed a crab cakes recipe that emphasizes the crabmeat by binding it together using nothing more than the equivalent of two saltine crackers (and a smidgeon of egg) rather than mounds of breadcrumbs.
Roasted pumpkin seeds are a healthy, crunchy fall snack. (Learn about the many health benefits of pumpkin seeds.) If you're a fan of pumpkin pie spice, you're going to love this easy roasted pumpkin seeds recipe. Keep them handy for snacking or sprinkle on those fall vegetables and side dishes.
Do you know what's more exhausting than spending hours shopping on Black Friday? It's spending the entirety of Thanksgiving cooking dinner. Before the pandemic, many households would invite family and friends over and spend all day roasting a whole turkey, preparing countless side dishes, and then serving it before falling asleep on the couch during the third quarter. Entertaining and preparing a Thanksgiving dinner with the roasted turkey and all the fixings is exhausting. So why not keep things simple this year and prepare an air fried turkey breast? Take back all those hours in the hot kitchen and put your air fryer to work!
Especially on a harried weeknight, I’m a firm believer in the premise that you can put just about anything you want on a baked potato and call it dinner. Those toppings can easily be cobbled together from a variety of leftovers, whether meat or vegetable. My former colleague Kara Elder shared some great ideas here a few years ago. But it’s also more than fine to approach the potato-as-dinner concept from the ground up — that is, choosing a recipe that starts with spuds as the foundation.
With a sharp knife, cut out pumpkin faces in the sweet potatoes. Lay them on a lightly oiled baking sheet. Spray the sweet potatoes with olive oil cooking spray or brush olive oil on lightly with a pastry brush. Sprinkle with salt and cinnamon sugar. Bake in a preheated 450-degree...
Got leftover sweet potatoes in your fridge? Say you meal-prepped a few sweet potatoes and don't know what to do with the extras, or you’re in the days after the Thanksgiving rush and are living in Leftover Land. You're in luck—sweet potatoes are an excellent, flavor-packed base for dishes like pancakes, waffles, salads, soups, and of course, pie. That’s right, they’re more than welcome at any meal of the day, and we’re here to help you navigate the sweet, orange road ahead.
Serve this rustic pasta soup from the Orchids + Sweet Tea: Plant-Forward Recipes with Jamaican Flavor & Southern Charm cookbook with crusty bread and vegan butter for a warming cold weather meal. What you need:. 1 pound rigatoni pasta. 1 tablespoon olive oil. 3 cloves garlic, minced. ⅛ teaspoon ground...
The weight lost a couple years ago has sneaked back up on me. Here's a recipe for skinny baked chimichangas made often at my house when the pounds were falling off. Serve with homemade guacamole and a salad. Cuisine: Mexican. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 30 minutes. Total Time:...
For the Cake: Preheat oven to 375°F. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until soft, about 1 hour, 15 minutes. Halve, scoop flesh from skins, and mash until smooth (you should have about 1 1/4 cups). Let cool, then refrigerate in an airtight container up to 3 days.
Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. 3 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese (divided) Here's how to make it:. Cook the potatoes in boiling, salted water about 10 minutes or until almost...
