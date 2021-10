Snoop Dogg is one of the most legendary active rappers in the world, and he's not slowing down. At 49-years-old, the Doggfather continues to be a leading member of the West Coast rap scene, with artists all over the world looking at his discography for inspiration. While his release activity may have slowed down slightly in recent years, Snoop's output this year has been commendable, and he's about to come through with another full-length project.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO