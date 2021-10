The Milwaukee Bucks look for their first winning streak of the season when they travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers Monday night. The Bucks were able to rebound from a blowout loss to the Miami Heat with a 121-111 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Khris Middleton scored a team-high 28 points in the win for the Bucks in the second of three straight road games. The Pacers got the better end of its matchup against Miami, beating them in overtime 102-91 for their first win of the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO