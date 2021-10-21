CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo of the day October 21

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit Lake has skim ice covering portions of the lake in this...

www.deltanewsweb.com

picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: A Cloud of Tadpoles

In British Colombia, Canada, thousands of tiny tadpoles swim beneath the surface of a lily pad covered lake. Capturing this type of incredible and highly unusual scene is the norm for New Zealand underwater photographer Eiko Jones:. Since picking up his first DSLR at the age of 14, Jones has...
ANIMALS
deltanewsweb.com

Ice House Registration Reminder

(Glennallen) The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) reminds anglers in the Upper Copper Upper Susitna drainage that any ice house left overnight (not removed from the ice daily) must be registered annually with the Division of Sport Fish. An ice house includes all shelters, temporary and permanent, that are used when fishing through the ice (including portable or “pop up” types of shelters or tents). Registration is only required for ice houses that are left overnight from October 1 through April 30.
HOBBIES
CBS San Francisco

Video: Howling Atmospheric River Winds Making Golden Gate Bridge Sing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The howling gale forces winds, whipped up by a potent atmospheric river, whistled through the railing grates of the Golden Gate Bridge, creating an eerie sound track for the storm as it ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area. The humming noise can be heard for miles and has been a source of annoyance for San Francisco residents ever since a handrail retrofit, designed to make the span more aerodynamic on gusty days, was put into place last year. The slants are much narrower than the old handrails and vibrate in a strong wind. “I couldn’t really describe...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Alaska State
CBS Denver

Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving storm system will move away from Colorado today after leaving a few inches of fresh snow in the mountains overnight. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday the Loveland Ski Area was reporting a few inches of new accumulation. Sunday morning, October 24. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) The next storm is already hitting the West Coast with large waves, high wind, intense rain and heavy mountain snow. This storm is considered a bomb cyclone because of how fast it intensified off the west coast of Washington state overnight. The storm is just one in a series of recent...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Observed In Parts Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cold is settling in as we move into late October. In fact, Friday morning was the coldest so far this season, with some light snowflakes seen in parts of the state. SNOW IN DULUTH: Joe Moore, a meteorologist with NWS Duluth, took some video of snowflakes falling at his house Friday morning. Have you seen snow today? MORE: https://t.co/VPdvXKSK8v pic.twitter.com/xRV6KD97YV — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) October 22, 2021 As cold as it’s been, it’s not too far off from the average for this time of year. Saturday should bring some sunshine and some clouds, with a high of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Newest Winter Weather Prediction for Minnesota by NWS Will Make You Smile

Remember a few months ago when we heard the prediction that we would have a flip flop winter in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? A lot of people got excited because they thought it meant it would be warm enough for flip-flops. It's not, but the National Weather Service just updated their prediction for our winter weather season in 2021-2022 and I think it might make you smile...especially if you hate the cold.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fierce winds pummeling the North Sound

BLAINE, Wash. — Fierce winds are already pummeling the North Sound and are expected to keep getting worse overnight Tuesday. The weather took a dramatic turn Monday evening with the rain coming down harder - right on time, according to the forecasts. And this could be just the beginning. It...
BLAINE, WA
ccheadliner.com

Photos: Sparta Persimmon Days Parade

This year’s Sparta Persimmon Days festival included a vendor village with food, crafts and live entertainment at Roller Park and a parade. Persimmon trees generally bear fruit in September and October, so Sparta’s fall festival coincides with the time when the fruit is usually ripe and fit for eating. Persimmons are often made into pudding, bread, jams or jellies and sometimes pie.
SPARTA, MO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Early Look At Weather This Halloween Shows A Weak Storm Could Be Near Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – An active jet stream pattern developed over the last week with several storms hitting the Pacific Northwest, then moving inland and weakening as they across the nation. All indications point to this pattern remaining in place for the next several days, with the next storm expected to hit Colorado on Tuesday. RELATED: Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday Beyond Tuesday, we could see another weather system arrive around Halloween. Right now computer forecast models show it will be weak, with more wind than anything else. It will also bring some...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Residents Return Home After Debris Flow Concerns Subside

COLFAX (CBS13) – People in Colfax are being allowed to return home after concerns about debris flows prompted mandatory evacuations Sunday. The area was burned about 12 weeks ago by the River Fire, but no major mudslides materialized. “We did think we could run into this and possibly be delayed a little bit so,” said Cathy Green traveling back home to Colorado. Cathy Greene and her husband are anxious to get home after being on the road for nearly three weeks The two were caught in the middle of this weekend’s massive storm and are now waiting to safely get back on the...
COLFAX, CA
FOX31 Denver

10 things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re looking for something to get you in the spooky season spirit or maybe just looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Forecast. California is sending us periods of heavier cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday....
COLORADO STATE
deltanewsweb.com

BLM Announces Winter Fortymile Federal Subsistence Caribou Hunt Dates and Harvest Limit

Alaska — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office, under authority delegated by the Federal Subsistence Board, after consulting with the National Park Service, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Eastern Interior Regional Advisory Council, will open caribou hunting on federal public lands in Units 20E, 25C, and 20F East of the Dalton Highway and South of the Yukon River on October 27, 2021 to provide opportunities for federal subsistence users.
ANIMALS

