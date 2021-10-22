CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ball State Cardinals vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are favored by 4.5 points when they play host to the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) in MAC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Over/Under Insights

  • Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Miami (OH)'s games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 51.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 53.7 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

  • Ball State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
  • The Cardinals average 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 23 per outing the RedHawks give up.
  • Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 335.4 yards per game, only 17.7 fewer than the 353.1 the RedHawks allow per outing.
  • In games that Ball State churns out more than 353.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the RedHawks' takeaways (5).
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.
  • The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Miami (OH)'s games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The RedHawks average 23.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Cardinals surrender (28.4).
  • When Miami (OH) puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The RedHawks rack up just 6.5 fewer yards per game (392.4) than the Cardinals allow per contest (398.9).
  • When Miami (OH) picks up over 398.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The RedHawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats

