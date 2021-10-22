CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2mvS_0cZ1SM4W00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wyoming Cowboys vs. New Mexico Lobos college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) drops back to pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is favored by 20 points. The contest has a point total of 41.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in three of five games this season.
  • In 50% of New Mexico's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 41.
  • Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 39.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 10 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 9.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 48.7 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
  • Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Cowboys score 25.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Lobos give up per matchup (28.7).
  • Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos give up per contest.
  • When Wyoming piles up over 362 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Lobos' takeaways (8).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook .

New Mexico Stats and Trends

  • New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Lobos have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • New Mexico's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Lobos put up 8.3 fewer points per game (14) than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).
  • New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Lobos collect 66.2 fewer yards per game (253.6) than the Cowboys give up per outing (319.8).
  • This season the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys had this past weekend off to rest and recover after a thrilling victory over the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Unfortunately, the bye week wasn’t enough to get some of the team’s players healthy. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys placed defensive end Brent Urban...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Cowboys LISTEN: Has Dallas Already Clinched NFC East?

There are still 11 weeks left in the season, but the Dallas Cowboys are in a great position to capture their first division title since 2018. Sitting at 5-1, the Cowboys spent this weekend on the couch as the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants attempted to gain some ground in the NFC East standings.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Wyoming Cowboys#Mwc#The New Mexico Lobos#Wyoming Stats
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

How Arizona State's Jayden Daniels Landed NIL Deal with State Forty Eight

We've seen a handful of Arizona State Sun Devils take advantage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) laws recently enacted over the summer. Most recently, Arizona State running back Rachaad White launched his own NFT line. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels is no stranger to these deals, as Daniels has...
ARIZONA STATE
Sports Illustrated

BREAKING: Athletic point guard Jeremiah Bembry commits to Florida State

The 'Noles add another commitment for the 2022 Class. Monday afternoon the Noles received a commitment from talented 6-foot-6 PG Jeremiah Bembry​. Bembry spoke with NoleGameday about his decision prior to going public with his announcement. “FSU has always been my dream school," Bembry said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "Tthat...
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy