Wyoming vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) drops back to pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is favored by 20 points. The contest has a point total of 41.

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in three of five games this season.

In 50% of New Mexico's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 41.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 39.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 10 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 9.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

So far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cowboys score 25.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Lobos give up per matchup (28.7).

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Cowboys rack up 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos give up per contest.

When Wyoming piles up over 362 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Lobos' takeaways (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Lobos put up 8.3 fewer points per game (14) than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Lobos collect 66.2 fewer yards per game (253.6) than the Cowboys give up per outing (319.8).

This season the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).

Season Stats