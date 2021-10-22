Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's 14th-ranked rush defense, take on the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and their 15th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Oklahoma State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

The 35.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 50.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Cyclones rack up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys surrender (19.5).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.5 points.

The Cyclones average 130.8 more yards per game (438) than the Cowboys allow per outing (307.2).

In games that Iowa State totals more than 307.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-1-0 this season.

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cowboys score 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones allow (16.3).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 16.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 133 more yards per game (383.7) than the Cyclones allow (250.7).

When Oklahoma State churns out over 250.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats