CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UW06I_0cZ1SLBn00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's 14th-ranked rush defense, take on the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and their 15th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 47 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Oklahoma State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.
  • Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
  • The 35.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 50.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 47-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

  • Iowa State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
  • The Cyclones rack up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys surrender (19.5).
  • Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.5 points.
  • The Cyclones average 130.8 more yards per game (438) than the Cowboys allow per outing (307.2).
  • In games that Iowa State totals more than 307.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-1-0 this season.
  • Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Cowboys score 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones allow (16.3).
  • When Oklahoma State scores more than 16.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 133 more yards per game (383.7) than the Cyclones allow (250.7).
  • When Oklahoma State churns out over 250.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Cowboys LISTEN: Has Dallas Already Clinched NFC East?

There are still 11 weeks left in the season, but the Dallas Cowboys are in a great position to capture their first division title since 2018. Sitting at 5-1, the Cowboys spent this weekend on the couch as the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants attempted to gain some ground in the NFC East standings.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Iowa Football
State
Texas State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

5 potential transfer destinations for D.J. Uiagalelei

With D.J. Uiagalelei getting benched during Clemson’s game against Pittsburgh, here are five potential transfer destinations for the sophomore. The Clemson Tigers’ disastrous 2021 season got that much worse on Saturday. The team trailed the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers 14-7 at halftime and immediately saw that deficit extend to 21-7 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pick-six on the opening drive of the second half.
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Iowa State Cyclones#Oklahoma State Cowboys#The Baylor Bears#Iowa State Stats
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
everythinglubbock.com

8 potential candidates to be new Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach job opened up Monday when the school dismissed Matt Wells eight games into his third season. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was tapped to be the interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season, but the school has not named a permanent successor.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KWTX

Aranda discusses rumors linking him to LSU, USC openings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During Monday’s press conference with Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda he addressed the rumors linking him to the openings at LSU and USC. Aranda confirmed that he is happy at Baylor, but did not directly confirm nor deny interest in either openings. “I love it...
WACO, TX
Sports Illustrated

BREAKING: Athletic point guard Jeremiah Bembry commits to Florida State

The 'Noles add another commitment for the 2022 Class. Monday afternoon the Noles received a commitment from talented 6-foot-6 PG Jeremiah Bembry​. Bembry spoke with NoleGameday about his decision prior to going public with his announcement. “FSU has always been my dream school," Bembry said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "Tthat...
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy