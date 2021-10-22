Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Clemson Tigers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their second-ranked scoring offense against the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 113 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games this season.

Clemson's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 21.3 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 32.5 points per game, 15 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 8.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

The Panthers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

The Panthers score 48.3 points per game, 35.8 more than the Tigers give up per outing (12.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.5 points.

The Panthers average 530.3 yards per game, 213.8 more yards than the 316.5 the Tigers allow per outing.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 316.5 yards.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Tigers score just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers surrender (20).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 20 points.

The Tigers rack up only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (319.3).

When Clemson amasses more than 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).

Season Stats