Blacksburg, VA

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGUCg_0cZ1SJQL00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Clemson Tigers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their second-ranked scoring offense against the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 113 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games this season.
  • Clemson's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's total is 21.3 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 32.5 points per game, 15 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 8.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

  • Pittsburgh has played six games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).
  • The Panthers score 48.3 points per game, 35.8 more than the Tigers give up per outing (12.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.5 points.
  • The Panthers average 530.3 yards per game, 213.8 more yards than the 316.5 the Tigers allow per outing.
  • Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 316.5 yards.
  • This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook .

Clemson Stats and Trends

  • Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
  • Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Tigers score just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers surrender (20).
  • Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 20 points.
  • The Tigers rack up only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (319.3).
  • When Clemson amasses more than 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

#College Football#Clemson Tigers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Panthers#The Virginia Tech Hokies#Pittsburgh Stats#Trends Pittsburgh#Ats
