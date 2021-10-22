UAB vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UAB Blazers vs. Rice Owls college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

The UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 23.5-point favorites when they host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Protective Stadium. The total has been set at 45 points for this matchup.

Odds for UAB vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of Rice's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.

Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.7 more than the 45 total in this contest.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.8 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Blazers score 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls give up (39.7).

The Blazers average 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Owls allow per contest (438).

The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has one win against the spread in six games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 23.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Owls average 16 points per game, three fewer than the Blazers surrender (19).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19 points.

The Owls average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers allow per outing (321.7).

In games that Rice piles up more than 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Blazers have forced 12 turnovers.

Season Stats