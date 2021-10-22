CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (4-3) are 4-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the BYU Cougars (5-2). The point total is 56.5 for the game.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
  • In 42.9% of Washington State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.8 points more than the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
  • The 58.6 PPG average total in Washington State Cougars games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

  • BYU has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the BYU Cougars have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year, the BYU Cougars average just one more point per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).
  • BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
  • The BYU Cougars average 404 yards per game, just 11.7 more than the 392.3 the Washington State Cougars allow per contest.
  • When BYU picks up over 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the BYU Cougars have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have takeaways (15).
Washington State Stats and Trends

  • Washington State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Washington State Cougars have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Washington State Cougars average just 2.7 more points per game (25.7) than the BYU Cougars surrender (23).
  • Washington State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23 points.
  • The Washington State Cougars average 375.9 yards per game, only 15.7 fewer than the 391.6 the BYU Cougars allow.
  • When Washington State totals over 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the BYU Cougars have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats

Community Policy