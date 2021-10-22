BYU vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

The Washington State Cougars (4-3) are 4-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the BYU Cougars (5-2). The point total is 56.5 for the game.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

In 42.9% of Washington State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.8 points more than the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .

The 58.6 PPG average total in Washington State Cougars games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the BYU Cougars have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the BYU Cougars average just one more point per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The BYU Cougars average 404 yards per game, just 11.7 more than the 392.3 the Washington State Cougars allow per contest.

When BYU picks up over 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the BYU Cougars have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have takeaways (15).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Washington State Cougars have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Washington State Cougars average just 2.7 more points per game (25.7) than the BYU Cougars surrender (23).

Washington State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23 points.

The Washington State Cougars average 375.9 yards per game, only 15.7 fewer than the 391.6 the BYU Cougars allow.

When Washington State totals over 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the BYU Cougars have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats