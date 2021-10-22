CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bO68E_0cZ1RjDK00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Toledo Rockets college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC foes meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points. The point total is set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 58.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 9.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Rockets have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Western Michigan has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Western Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Broncos score 31 points per game, 12.3 more than the Rockets allow per contest (18.7).
  • Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.
  • The Broncos average 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets give up per matchup.
  • Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up more than 316.3 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, six fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook .

Toledo Stats and Trends

  • Toledo is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rockets covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
  • Toledo's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year the Rockets average just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (26.3).
  • When Toledo records more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Rockets average 386.4 yards per game, 67 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos allow.
  • In games that Toledo totals over 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have nine takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Toledo Rockets#Western Michigan Broncos#American Football#The Pittsburgh Panthers#Sports Mac#Western Michigan Stats#Trends Western Michigan#Ats
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Dabo Swinney threw team under the bus after Clemson lost to Pitt

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Is A ‘Freaking Mess’

After watching his beloved New York Jets get shellacked earlier today, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is in no mood to pull his punches, and he’s got one struggling team in his crosshairs today. It’s not the Jets. Taking to Twitter, Greenberg called the Chicago Bears “a freakin mess” during their game...
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys had this past weekend off to rest and recover after a thrilling victory over the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Unfortunately, the bye week wasn’t enough to get some of the team’s players healthy. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys placed defensive end Brent Urban...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy