Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Toledo Rockets college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC foes meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points. The point total is set at 54.5.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rockets have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Western Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Broncos score 31 points per game, 12.3 more than the Rockets allow per contest (18.7).

Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.

The Broncos average 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets give up per matchup.

Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up more than 316.3 yards.

This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, six fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Toledo's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Rockets average just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (26.3).

When Toledo records more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets average 386.4 yards per game, 67 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos allow.

In games that Toledo totals over 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have nine takeaways .

Season Stats