Houston vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Houston Cougars vs. East Carolina Pirates college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC rivals at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 13.5 points. The point total is set at 57.5 for the outing.

Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points only twice this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of East Carolina's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
  • Saturday's over/under is 9.2 points lower than the two team's combined 66.7 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 13.3 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 57.5-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

  • Houston has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cougars have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Cougars score 37.2 points per game, 9.2 more than the Pirates allow per contest (28).
  • Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28 points.
  • The Cougars average 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7), than the Pirates give up per matchup (459).
  • The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 13 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends

  • East Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Pirates rack up 29.5 points per game, 13.3 more than the Cougars surrender (16.2).
  • East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.
  • The Pirates rack up 163.3 more yards per game (427.8) than the Cougars give up (264.5).
  • East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 264.5 yards.
  • This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Cougars have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats

