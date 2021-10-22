UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UTSA Roadrunners vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) and teammates during Saturday s game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA opponents square off when the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. UTSA is favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the outing.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points just two times this season.

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.4 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 60.6, 1.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Roadrunners rack up 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs surrender (31).

When UTSA scores more than 31 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Roadrunners average 446.3 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 457.2 the Bulldogs give up per outing.

In games that UTSA piles up over 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times over six games with a set point total).

This season the Bulldogs put up 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners allow (19.1).

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 19.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners give up (322.6).

Louisiana Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 322.6 yards.

This season the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (14).

Season Stats