CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uifpb_0cZ1RfgQ00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UTSA Roadrunners vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) and teammates during Saturday s game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA opponents square off when the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. UTSA is favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points just two times this season.
  • Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of six games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.4 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 60.6, 1.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UTSA Stats and Trends

  • UTSA has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year, the Roadrunners rack up 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs surrender (31).
  • When UTSA scores more than 31 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners average 446.3 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 457.2 the Bulldogs give up per outing.
  • In games that UTSA piles up over 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook .

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times over six games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bulldogs put up 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners allow (19.1).
  • When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 19.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Bulldogs rack up 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners give up (322.6).
  • Louisiana Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 322.6 yards.
  • This season the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

State Football Playoff Pairings Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Six Lincoln metro area football teams have reached the Nebraska State High School Football playoffs, as pairings were released on Saturday morning. In Class A, Lincoln East will be a No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Gretna at 7pm on Friday, October 29. As of this time, KFOR is planning to broadcast the East/Gretna game, pending permission from Gretna athletic officials. Elsewhere, Lincoln Southeast will be a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Omaha Burke.
NEBRASKA STATE
AL.com

Alabama suspends Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary for exhibition

Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and redshirt sophomore forward Juwan Gary were suspended for Sunday’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Louisiana. Nate Oats said the suspensions resulted from a violation of team rules but both players will be available for the Nov. 9 regular-season opener against Louisiana Tech. More in...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#College Football#Utsa#Ron Johnson#American Football#The Utsa Roadrunners#Illinois Fighting#Utsa Stats And
Sports Illustrated

BREAKING: Athletic point guard Jeremiah Bembry commits to Florida State

The 'Noles add another commitment for the 2022 Class. Monday afternoon the Noles received a commitment from talented 6-foot-6 PG Jeremiah Bembry​. Bembry spoke with NoleGameday about his decision prior to going public with his announcement. “FSU has always been my dream school," Bembry said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "Tthat...
FLORIDA STATE
GamingToday

UTSA Roadrunners Vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Odds, Betting Preview, And Prediction

NCAAF · Sat (10/23) @ 7:00pm ET — UTSA UTSA at LATE Louisiana Tech. Our Pick: UTSA UTSA at . Use the BetMGM bonus code: TODAY for a risk-free first bet up to $1,000. Now that the Roadrunners are ranked, at No. 24, for the first time, they want all to know—it’s UTSA, not Texas-San Antonio. It splashed onto the national scene in impressive fashion with last week’s 45-0 blitzing of Rice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Three thoughts on Florida State's blowout victory over UMass

Over the last couple of years, Florida State has played to the level of its competition. That didn't happen on Saturday as the Seminoles came out of the BYE week strong and controlled UMass from beginning to end in a 59-3 victory. Ok, well, for about one minute it was a little uneasy after Travis Jay fumbled the opening kickoff and the Minutemen took a 3-0 lead. Other than that, it was basically complete domination.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Around the ACC: Week 9

The Seminoles are preparing to make the trip to Death Valley Saturday as they face Clemson for the first time since 2019. For the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the divisional race is becoming more clear in the Atlantic and Coastal. Wake Forest and NC State are on a collision course in the Atlantic, while the Coastal seems to be in the hands of Pittsburgh, with Virginia not far behind.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

First Look: TCU Football at Kansas State

Coming off a loss to West Virginia in Week 8, the TCU Horned Frogs travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State. Offensive play calling, turnovers, and execution on the line of scrimmage were the stories taken away from the latest loss. TCU allowed 7.0 yards per play and turned the football over three times.
KANSAS STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy