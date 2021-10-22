CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports Illustrated

Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BSTH_0cZ1Renh00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Buffalo Bulls vs. Akron Zips college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams (3) celebrates his two point conversion with wide receiver Dominic Johnson (9). Williams' conversion cut the Bulls deficit to 28-25 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers late in the fourth quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are 12-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The total is 57 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just twice this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Akron's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.
  • The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 65.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.9 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.
  • Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.2 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 57 over/under in this game is 3.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Zips games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Buffalo has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Bulls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips give up (38).
  • The Bulls rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips give up per contest (442.7).
  • When Buffalo totals over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook .

Akron Stats and Trends

  • Akron has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Zips have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.
  • Akron's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Zips rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls allow (27.9).
  • Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.9 points.
  • The Zips collect 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls allow per matchup (418).
  • The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Buffalo Bulls#Ub Stadium#Mac#Buffalo Stats
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy