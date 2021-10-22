Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Buffalo Bulls vs. Akron Zips college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams (3) celebrates his two point conversion with wide receiver Dominic Johnson (9). Williams' conversion cut the Bulls deficit to 28-25 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers late in the fourth quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are 12-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The total is 57 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Akron's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 65.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.9 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.

Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.2 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57 over/under in this game is 3.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Zips games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Buffalo has one win against the spread.

This season, the Bulls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips give up (38).

The Bulls rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips give up per contest (442.7).

When Buffalo totals over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook .

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Zips have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Akron's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Zips rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls allow (27.9).

Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.9 points.

The Zips collect 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls allow per matchup (418).

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats