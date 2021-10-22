Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mississippi State is favored by 20.5 points. The point total is 51.5.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.

In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 39 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 11.5 points under the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bulldogs score 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores surrender (34).

The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores allow per contest.

Mississippi State is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 449.9 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Commodores have forced 10.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Commodores put up 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (29).

The Commodores collect 310.9 yards per game, 44.6 fewer yards than the 355.5 the Bulldogs allow.

When Vanderbilt amasses more than 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

