CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189MSE_0cZ1Rc2F00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mississippi State is favored by 20.5 points. The point total is 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.
  • In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.
  • Saturday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 39 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 11.5 points under the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
  • Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Bulldogs score 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores surrender (34).
  • The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores allow per contest.
  • Mississippi State is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 449.9 yards.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Commodores have forced 10.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

  • Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Commodores have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
  • The Commodores put up 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (29).
  • The Commodores collect 310.9 yards per game, 44.6 fewer yards than the 355.5 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Vanderbilt amasses more than 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

8 potential candidates to be new Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach job opened up Monday when the school dismissed Matt Wells eight games into his third season. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was tapped to be the interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season, but the school has not named a permanent successor.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Vanderbilt Stadium#American Football#Sec#The Vanderbilt Commodores
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy