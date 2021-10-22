Western Kentucky vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Florida International Panthers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) are double-digit, 15-point favorites on the road at Riccardo Silva Stadium against the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both squads feature prolific passing attacks, with the Hilltoppers first in passing yards per game, and the Panthers 13th. The contest has a point total of 77.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 77 points just twice this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 77 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.6, is 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 77 over/under in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 63.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 21.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

This year, the Hilltoppers average four more points per game (40.8) than the Panthers surrender (36.8).

Western Kentucky is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.8 points.

The Hilltoppers average 63 more yards per game (545) than the Panthers allow per outing (482).

When Western Kentucky picks up over 482 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has one win against the spread in six games this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Florida International's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 7.5 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Hilltoppers surrender (35.3).

The Panthers collect 40.9 fewer yards per game (433.8) than the Hilltoppers give up per matchup (474.7).

In games that Florida International picks up more than 474.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Season Stats