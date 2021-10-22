CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports Illustrated

Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h18St_0cZ1RT2a00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield looks during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is favored by 5.5 points. The total is 57 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games this season.
  • Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.1 points per game average.
  • The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

  • In Louisville's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 32.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the Eagles allow per contest (19.5).
  • Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.5 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles allow per outing (328.8).
  • In games that Louisville amasses more than 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, while the Eagles have forced seven.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook .

Boston College Stats and Trends

  • Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
  • Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • This year the Eagles average just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Cardinals give up (29.2).
  • Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.
  • The Eagles average 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (449.3).
  • When Boston College picks up more than 449.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Eagles have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Boston College Eagles#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Louisville Cardinals#The Virginia Cavaliers#Acc
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Defense To Reportedly Get Major Boost On Sunday

It’s no secret that the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has struggled through the first six weeks of the season. The unit hasn’t been able to give Patrick Mahomes and company much help causing last year’s AFC champs to get off to an underwhelming 3-3 start. Although the defense...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy