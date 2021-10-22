Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield looks during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is favored by 5.5 points. The total is 57 points for this game.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.1 points per game average.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals rack up 32.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the Eagles allow per contest (19.5).

Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinals rack up 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles allow per outing (328.8).

In games that Louisville amasses more than 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, while the Eagles have forced seven.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Eagles average just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Cardinals give up (29.2).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.

The Eagles average 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (449.3).

When Boston College picks up more than 449.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.

Season Stats