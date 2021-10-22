South Alabama vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Alabama Jaguars vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The South Alabama Jaguars (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. A 51-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for South Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 51 points only twice this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of six games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.3 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Jaguars average 6.5 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Warhawks give up (35).

The Jaguars average 64 fewer yards per game (391.3), than the Warhawks give up per outing (455.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Alabama at SISportsbook .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Warhawks have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

UL Monroe has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Warhawks average 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Jaguars give up.

UL Monroe is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 19 points.

The Warhawks average 259 yards per game, 39.7 fewer yards than the 298.7 the Jaguars allow.

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 298.7 yards.

The Warhawks have five giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats