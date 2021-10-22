CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lbX2_0cZ1RIZp00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maryland Terrapins college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck, Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm and Brady Brohm watch warm ups together from the 50 yard line before the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The over/under for the game is set at 53.5.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
  • Maryland's games have gone over 53.5 points in four of six chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.5, one point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53.5 .
  • The 53.5-point total for this game is seven points below the 60.5 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-3-0 this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Golden Gophers average 25.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Terrapins allow per contest (29).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 29 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers rack up 37.2 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Terrapins give up per contest (381.7).
  • In games that Minnesota picks up over 381.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Terrapins.
Maryland Stats and Trends

  • Maryland is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
  • The Terrapins put up 9.8 more points per game (30) than the Golden Gophers give up (20.2).
  • Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.
  • The Terrapins average 447.2 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 319.3 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • In games that Maryland totals more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats

