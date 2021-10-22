Liberty vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Liberty Flames vs. North Texas Mean Green college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

The Liberty Flames (5-2) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (1-5), who have the No. 19 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Flames are massive, 21.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 60.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Flames games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, five fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 6.2 points below the 66.7 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Flames have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames put up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 35 per outing the Mean Green allow.

When Liberty scores more than 35 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Flames collect only 3.3 more yards per game (436.3), than the Mean Green give up per matchup (433).

When Liberty piles up more than 433 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 11 takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Mean Green rack up 5.8 more points per game (22.5) than the Flames allow (16.7).

North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team records more than 16.7 points.

The Mean Green rack up 134.7 more yards per game (415) than the Flames allow per contest (280.3).

In games that North Texas picks up over 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (6).

Season Stats