Fresno State vs. Nevada College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) and the third-ranked passing attack will take the field against the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 19th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the game. A total of 64 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 64 points three of seven times.

Nevada's games have gone over 64 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 72.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 21.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

The 57.6 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 12.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (23.5).

When Fresno State puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 482.3 yards per game, 104.6 more yards than the 377.7 the Wolf Pack give up per contest.

Fresno State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 377.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Wolf Pack have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack score 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs allow (19.3).

Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Wolf Pack average 448.7 yards per game, 136.4 more yards than the 312.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When Nevada piles up more than 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

