Fresno State vs. Nevada College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVaql_0cZ1R5Bd00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) and the third-ranked passing attack will take the field against the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 19th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the game. A total of 64 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

  • Fresno State's games this season have gone over 64 points three of seven times.
  • Nevada's games have gone over 64 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 72.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 21.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
  • The 57.6 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

  • In Fresno State's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Fresno State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bulldogs put up 12.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (23.5).
  • When Fresno State puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs average 482.3 yards per game, 104.6 more yards than the 377.7 the Wolf Pack give up per contest.
  • Fresno State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 377.7 yards.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends

  • Nevada has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Wolf Pack have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Nevada's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
  • The Wolf Pack score 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs allow (19.3).
  • Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
  • The Wolf Pack average 448.7 yards per game, 136.4 more yards than the 312.3 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Nevada piles up more than 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
Season Stats

