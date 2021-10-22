CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports Illustrated

South Florida vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4atW_0cZ1R0m000

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) avoids a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Raymond James Stadium. Temple is a 2-point underdog. The point total is 55 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of six games this season.
  • Temple's games have gone over 55 points in three of five chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points higher than the combined 45.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 69.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 14.1 more than the 55 total in this contest.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 55 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 54.8 average total in Owls games this season.

South Florida Stats and Trends

  • South Florida has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
  • South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Bulls put up 22.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (33.8).
  • The Bulls average 321.5 yards per game, 29.8 fewer yards than the 351.3 the Owls allow per contest.
  • South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 351.3 yards.
  • The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Owls have forced (6).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Florida at SISportsbook .

Temple Stats and Trends

  • Temple has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2 points or more (in three chances).
  • Temple's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
  • The Owls put up 23.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bulls allow (35.3).
  • When Temple puts up more than 35.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Owls rack up 340.8 yards per game, 161.2 fewer yards than the 502.0 the Bulls allow.
  • This year the Owls have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#South Florida Bulls#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Temple Owls#Brigham Young Cougars#Aac
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy