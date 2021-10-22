South Florida vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) avoids a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Raymond James Stadium. Temple is a 2-point underdog. The point total is 55 for the contest.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of six games this season.

Temple's games have gone over 55 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points higher than the combined 45.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 69.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 14.1 more than the 55 total in this contest.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 54.8 average total in Owls games this season.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bulls put up 22.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (33.8).

The Bulls average 321.5 yards per game, 29.8 fewer yards than the 351.3 the Owls allow per contest.

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 351.3 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Owls have forced (6).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2 points or more (in three chances).

Temple's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Owls put up 23.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bulls allow (35.3).

When Temple puts up more than 35.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 340.8 yards per game, 161.2 fewer yards than the 502.0 the Bulls allow.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (8).

Season Stats