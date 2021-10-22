Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's most prolific offenses square off when the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) take college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 11 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Crimson Tide are massive, 25-point favorites. The total has been set at 68 points for this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 68 points just twice this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 68 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 84.3 points per game, 16.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.0 fewer than the 68 total in this contest.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 68 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 25 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 22.1 more points per game (45.0) than the Volunteers give up (22.9).

Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (368.0).

When Alabama picks up over 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have nine takeaways .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this season.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Volunteers score 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide allow (20.1).

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.1 points.

The Volunteers rack up 172.6 more yards per game (473.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (300.4).

Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 300.4 yards.

This year the Volunteers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (12).

