Alabama State

Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's most prolific offenses square off when the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) take college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 11 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Crimson Tide are massive, 25-point favorites. The total has been set at 68 points for this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 68 points just twice this year.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 68 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 84.3 points per game, 16.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.0 fewer than the 68 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 68 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

  • Alabama has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 25 points or more.
  • Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 22.1 more points per game (45.0) than the Volunteers give up (22.9).
  • Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (368.0).
  • When Alabama picks up over 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have nine takeaways .
Tennessee Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this season.
  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Volunteers score 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide allow (20.1).
  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.1 points.
  • The Volunteers rack up 172.6 more yards per game (473.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (300.4).
  • Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 300.4 yards.
  • This year the Volunteers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (12).
Season Stats

