Cal vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the California Golden Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (11) runs upfield against the Oregon Ducks late in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at California Memorial Stadium. Colorado is an 8.5-point underdog. The over/under is 43 for the game.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of six games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.8 more than the 43 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

In Cal's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Cal has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears average 23 points per game, 3.2 more than the Buffaloes give up per contest (19.8).

When Cal scores more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears average 406.3 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 366.3 the Buffaloes allow per contest.

In games that Cal churns out over 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Buffaloes have forced (5).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Buffaloes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Buffaloes put up 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears give up (27).

Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27 points.

The Buffaloes collect 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (408.3).

The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have eight takeaways .

