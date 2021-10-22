CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs behind the block of tight end George Takacs (85) during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the USC Trojans (3-3). The over/under is set at 59.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

  • Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in three of six games this season.
  • USC's games have gone over 59 points in four of six chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 63.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 51.8, 7.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .
  • The 59 total in this game is 2.1 points above the 56.9 average total in Trojans games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

  • Notre Dame is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
  • Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
  • This year, the Fighting Irish score 3.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Trojans allow (27.3).
  • When Notre Dame records more than 27.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish average 367.8 yards per game, only 14.4 fewer than the 382.2 the Trojans allow per contest.
  • When Notre Dame churns out over 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Trojans.
USC Stats and Trends

  • USC has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • USC's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Trojans average 7.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.3).
  • USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.
  • The Trojans average 448.2 yards per game, 86.9 more yards than the 361.3 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 361.3 yards.
  • The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times, three fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats

