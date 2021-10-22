Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks college football matchup on October 23, 2021.
The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Kyle Field. South Carolina is a 19.5-point underdog. The total is 45 points for this game.
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 45 points four of eight times.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 4.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 6.9 points above the 38.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.
- The 50.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Aggies have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Aggies score 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks give up (21.7).
- When Texas A&M records more than 21.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Aggies collect 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks allow per outing.
- When Texas A&M totals over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (16).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gamecocks put up 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies give up (16.4).
- South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks collect only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies give up per matchup (349.9).
- When South Carolina amasses more than 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (8).
