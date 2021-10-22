Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates with wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Kyle Field. South Carolina is a 19.5-point underdog. The total is 45 points for this game.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 45 points four of eight times.

South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 4.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.9 points above the 38.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.

The 50.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Aggies have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Aggies score 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks give up (21.7).

When Texas A&M records more than 21.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Aggies collect 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks allow per outing.

When Texas A&M totals over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (16).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Gamecocks put up 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies give up (16.4).

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks collect only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies give up per matchup (349.9).

When South Carolina amasses more than 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (8).

Season Stats