CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force vs. San Diego State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRsCa_0cZ1QOuO00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC) will test their first-ranked running game against the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 21 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 3 points in the outing. The contest has a point total set at 39.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of San Diego State's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 39.
  • The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 25.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 39 total in this contest.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2021, 9.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 44 points, five more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

  • Air Force has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
  • Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Falcons average 31.4 points per game, 15.4 more than the Aztecs give up per matchup (16).
  • Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 415.3 yards per game, 132.8 more yards than the 282.5 the Aztecs give up per outing.
  • In games that Air Force totals over 282.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Aztecs have forced (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook .

San Diego State Stats and Trends

  • San Diego State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Aztecs have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • San Diego State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Aztecs rack up 16.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Falcons surrender (16.3).
  • San Diego State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
  • The Aztecs collect 59.6 more yards per game (348.5) than the Falcons allow (288.9).
  • San Diego State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 288.9 yards.
  • The Aztecs have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons workout former first round wide receiver

The Atlanta Falcons continue to not be satisfied with their roster, as they should not be. They have brought in numerous players for workouts in the past few weeks, they have shown they will cut players, they will sign players, and they will shuffle around their practice squad. It seems...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Calhoun
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#San Diego State Aztecs#American Football#The Air Force Falcons#The Wyoming Cowboys#Mwc#Trends Air Force#Ats#Air Force
hotnewhiphop.com

Dak Prescott Receives Critical Status Update Following Calf Injury

Just last weekend, Dak Prescott faced an injury scare after beating the New England Patriots in overtime. The Cowboys quarterback was favoring his calf, and he needed help to get back into the locker room. The following day, Prescott was diagnosed with a calf strain, and luckily for him, the Cowboys were heading into their bye week. This means that Prescott can rest this weekend, which will help him prepare for a potential comeback next weekend against the Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Defense To Reportedly Get Major Boost On Sunday

It’s no secret that the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has struggled through the first six weeks of the season. The unit hasn’t been able to give Patrick Mahomes and company much help causing last year’s AFC champs to get off to an underwhelming 3-3 start. Although the defense...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy