Air Force vs. San Diego State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC) will test their first-ranked running game against the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 21 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 3 points in the outing. The contest has a point total set at 39.

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of San Diego State's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 39.

The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 25.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 39 total in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2021, 9.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 44 points, five more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons average 31.4 points per game, 15.4 more than the Aztecs give up per matchup (16).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16 points.

The Falcons rack up 415.3 yards per game, 132.8 more yards than the 282.5 the Aztecs give up per outing.

In games that Air Force totals over 282.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Aztecs have forced (10).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Aztecs have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Aztecs rack up 16.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Falcons surrender (16.3).

San Diego State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Aztecs collect 59.6 more yards per game (348.5) than the Falcons allow (288.9).

San Diego State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 288.9 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats