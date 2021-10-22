Ohio State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks the sideline during the third quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Memorial Stadium. Indiana is a 21-point underdog. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in all six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Indiana's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 total in this game is 7.1 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 4-2-0 this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 21 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Ohio State has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 21.7 more points per game (48.5) than the Hoosiers give up (26.8).

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Buckeyes average 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers give up per contest.

When Ohio State amasses over 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook .

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this year.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers put up just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Buckeyes give up (20.5).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Hoosiers average 47.5 fewer yards per game (340.0) than the Buckeyes allow (387.5).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats