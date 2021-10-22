CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQqBA_0cZ1PXdu00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) dives for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Reser Stadium. Utah is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Utah and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
  • Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
  • The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Utes games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 62.2 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.
  • The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Utah has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Utes rack up 31.5 points per game, 8.3 more than the Beavers allow per outing (23.2).
  • Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
  • The Utes collect 401.2 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Beavers allow per outing.
  • When Utah picks up over 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Beavers have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook .

Oregon State Stats and Trends

  • Oregon State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Beavers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Beavers put up 11.3 more points per game (34.0) than the Utes surrender (22.7).
  • When Oregon State records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Beavers collect 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes give up per outing (347.0).
  • When Oregon State picks up over 347.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Utah State
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#College Football#American Football#The Utah Utes#Pac 12#The Oregon State Beavers
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Predictions Week 9 (Ep. 1121)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back at making college football picks with their college football predictions week 9 podcast. The crew breaks down a ton of college football games from a ATS perspective including some matchups like Michigan at Michigan State, Georgia vs Florida and Penn State at Ohio State. Podcast...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

BREAKING: Athletic point guard Jeremiah Bembry commits to Florida State

The 'Noles add another commitment for the 2022 Class. Monday afternoon the Noles received a commitment from talented 6-foot-6 PG Jeremiah Bembry​. Bembry spoke with NoleGameday about his decision prior to going public with his announcement. “FSU has always been my dream school," Bembry said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "Tthat...
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

How Arizona State's Jayden Daniels Landed NIL Deal with State Forty Eight

We've seen a handful of Arizona State Sun Devils take advantage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) laws recently enacted over the summer. Most recently, Arizona State running back Rachaad White launched his own NFT line. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels is no stranger to these deals, as Daniels has...
ARIZONA STATE
CalSportsReport

SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Oregon Schools Are 1-2, Cal Inches Up to 10th

Oregon continues to show up for its biggest opponents and has earned unanimous status as the No. 1 team in our latest SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. The Ducks, who knocked off UCLA 34-31 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, secured all six votes from panelists who cover Pac-12 schools for the SI network of team sites. Oregon and UCLA were Nos. 1 and 2 in our rankings entering the matchup in Pasadena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Three thoughts on Florida State's blowout victory over UMass

Over the last couple of years, Florida State has played to the level of its competition. That didn't happen on Saturday as the Seminoles came out of the BYE week strong and controlled UMass from beginning to end in a 59-3 victory. Ok, well, for about one minute it was a little uneasy after Travis Jay fumbled the opening kickoff and the Minutemen took a 3-0 lead. Other than that, it was basically complete domination.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy