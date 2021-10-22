Utah vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) dives for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Reser Stadium. Utah is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 for the contest.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Utes games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 62.2 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Utes rack up 31.5 points per game, 8.3 more than the Beavers allow per outing (23.2).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Utes collect 401.2 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Beavers allow per outing.

When Utah picks up over 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Beavers have forced (12).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Beavers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Beavers put up 11.3 more points per game (34.0) than the Utes surrender (22.7).

When Oregon State records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers collect 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes give up per outing (347.0).

When Oregon State picks up over 347.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats