NC State vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the NC State Wolf Pack vs. Miami Hurricanes college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

The No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 in this matchup.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 53.5 points or more just one time this year.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.6, is 11.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 59.3 points per game average total in Hurricanes games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Wolf Pack put up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 30 per matchup the Hurricanes give up.

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes give up per outing (385).

In games that NC State amasses over 385 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Hurricanes average 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (14.3).

When Miami puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hurricanes rack up 435.5 yards per game, 140.8 more yards than the 294.7 the Wolf Pack give up.

In games that Miami piles up over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).

Season Stats