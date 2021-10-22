CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGxm2_0cZ1PLIQ00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on from the bench against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The point total is set at 65.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Virginia and its opponents have combined for 65 points just twice this year.
  • Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 50.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 57.6 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

  • In Virginia's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Cavaliers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Virginia's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cavaliers rack up 36.1 points per game, 10.4 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (25.7).
  • Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.
  • The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (382.5).
  • When Virginia churns out more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

  • Georgia Tech has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Yellow Jackets average 28.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cavaliers surrender (24.4).
  • Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets average just 10.4 fewer yards per game (402.7) than the Cavaliers give up (413.1).
  • Georgia Tech is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 413.1 yards.
  • The Yellow Jackets have six giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have eight takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Tim Tebow fires back at Paul Finebaum's criticism of Clemson

Clemson has seen major struggles to begin the 2021 season. The Tigers are 2-2 on the year after a double overtime loss to a quality NC State team in Week 4. Clemson’s offense has not been good to start the year, and that resulted in ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laying into Clemson’s struggles, going as far to say as the Dabo Swinney dynasty is over.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Football
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Sports
chatsports.com

Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams makes college debut against N.C. State

MIAMI GARDENS — Twenty months after originally signing with the Miami Hurricanes as part of their 2020 recruiting class, second-year safety Avantae Williams finally made his long-awaited college debut during UM’s matchup with N.C. State on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. His debut came after a turbulent start to his...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football program discussed by Luther Campbell and Kirk Herbstreit

Following the 31-30 victory by the Miami football team over North Carolina State on Saturday night, ESPN lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit praised“the effort, attitude and fight” the Hurricanes have played with following their loss to Virginia last month. The comments drew a response from hip-hop legend Luther Campbell.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
Sports Illustrated

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

BREAKING: Athletic point guard Jeremiah Bembry commits to Florida State

The 'Noles add another commitment for the 2022 Class. Monday afternoon the Noles received a commitment from talented 6-foot-6 PG Jeremiah Bembry​. Bembry spoke with NoleGameday about his decision prior to going public with his announcement. “FSU has always been my dream school," Bembry said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "Tthat...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Virginia Cavaliers#The Duke Blue Devils#Acc#Georgia Tech View
Sports Illustrated

Three thoughts on Florida State's blowout victory over UMass

Over the last couple of years, Florida State has played to the level of its competition. That didn't happen on Saturday as the Seminoles came out of the BYE week strong and controlled UMass from beginning to end in a 59-3 victory. Ok, well, for about one minute it was a little uneasy after Travis Jay fumbled the opening kickoff and the Minutemen took a 3-0 lead. Other than that, it was basically complete domination.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

ESPN projects Florida State's chances to make a bowl game

Just a few short weeks ago the thought of Florida State making a bowl game was laughable. Sitting at 0-4, there were questions if the Seminoles were going to be able to get a win, if any, in 2021. After upsetting North Carolina two weeks ago that started to change....
Sports Illustrated

How Arizona State's Jayden Daniels Landed NIL Deal with State Forty Eight

We've seen a handful of Arizona State Sun Devils take advantage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) laws recently enacted over the summer. Most recently, Arizona State running back Rachaad White launched his own NFT line. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels is no stranger to these deals, as Daniels has...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports Illustrated

Monday Mailbag: Clemson, Travis Jay, and tiny lions

Another Monday, another mailbag. This one feels a little more important than the last couple of weeks with a date in Death Valley with Clemson on the docket. Florida State has come away victorious in three straight games, including a 59-3 thrashing of Massachusetts in which the contest was over by the second quarter. It was the type of performance the Seminoles needed as they prepare to face an opponent that they've lost to five straight times.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. UMass

Saturday’s victory over UMass was probably the most consistent effort from the Florida State team so far this season. After fumbling the opening kickoff, the Seminoles played a clean game and coasted to a 59-3 victory over the Minutemen. There weren’t as many game-changing plays this week due to how...
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy