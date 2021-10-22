Virginia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on from the bench against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The point total is set at 65.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have combined for 65 points just twice this year.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 50.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

In Virginia's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cavaliers rack up 36.1 points per game, 10.4 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (25.7).

Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (382.5).

When Virginia churns out more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average 28.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cavaliers surrender (24.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets average just 10.4 fewer yards per game (402.7) than the Cavaliers give up (413.1).

Georgia Tech is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 413.1 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have six giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats