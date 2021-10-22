CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes (14) blocks a pass by TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) will test their 15th-ranked rushing attack against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 116 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. The game has a 56.5-point over/under.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • TCU and its opponents have gone over 56.5 points in all five games this season.
  • West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 65.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 54.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 60.4, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

  • TCU has covered the spread one time this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • TCU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
  • The Horned Frogs score 37.2 points per game, 14.7 more than the Mountaineers allow per contest (22.5).
  • TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 22.5 points.
  • The Horned Frogs collect 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (350.7).
  • When TCU piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
West Virginia Stats and Trends

  • West Virginia has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Mountaineers rack up 28.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Horned Frogs give up (32.0).
  • The Mountaineers rack up 374.7 yards per game, 70.5 fewer yards than the 445.2 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats

Community Policy