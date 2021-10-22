CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrPVX_0cZ1PE7L00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. New Mexico State Aggies college football matchup on October 24, 2021.

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as a massive 18-point underdog. The point total is set at 62 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Hawaii has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62 points only twice this year.
  • In 57.1% of New Mexico State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 62.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.3 points per game, 12.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 68.5 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 64.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 62 total in this game is 5.4 points above the 56.6 average total in Aggies games this season.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

  • In Hawaii's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Rainbow Warriors score 26.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Aggies surrender per outing (37.1).
  • When Hawaii puts up more than 37.1 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Rainbow Warriors average 47.1 fewer yards per game (414.0), than the Aggies give up per outing (461.1).
  • Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 461.1 yards.
  • This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Hawaii at SISportsbook .

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

  • New Mexico State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Aggies have an against-the-spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 18 points or more.
  • New Mexico State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Aggies average 23.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).
  • The Aggies rack up 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (443.0).
  • The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Hawaii College Sports
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Football
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
California Football
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Mexico#American Football#Aggies#The Ucla Bruins#The Rainbow Warriors
Sports Illustrated

BREAKING: Athletic point guard Jeremiah Bembry commits to Florida State

The 'Noles add another commitment for the 2022 Class. Monday afternoon the Noles received a commitment from talented 6-foot-6 PG Jeremiah Bembry​. Bembry spoke with NoleGameday about his decision prior to going public with his announcement. “FSU has always been my dream school," Bembry said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "Tthat...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

How Arizona State's Jayden Daniels Landed NIL Deal with State Forty Eight

We've seen a handful of Arizona State Sun Devils take advantage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) laws recently enacted over the summer. Most recently, Arizona State running back Rachaad White launched his own NFT line. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels is no stranger to these deals, as Daniels has...
ARIZONA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Three thoughts on Florida State's blowout victory over UMass

Over the last couple of years, Florida State has played to the level of its competition. That didn't happen on Saturday as the Seminoles came out of the BYE week strong and controlled UMass from beginning to end in a 59-3 victory. Ok, well, for about one minute it was a little uneasy after Travis Jay fumbled the opening kickoff and the Minutemen took a 3-0 lead. Other than that, it was basically complete domination.
FLORIDA STATE
CalSportsReport

SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Oregon Schools Are 1-2, Cal Inches Up to 10th

Oregon continues to show up for its biggest opponents and has earned unanimous status as the No. 1 team in our latest SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. The Ducks, who knocked off UCLA 34-31 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, secured all six votes from panelists who cover Pac-12 schools for the SI network of team sites. Oregon and UCLA were Nos. 1 and 2 in our rankings entering the matchup in Pasadena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

ESPN projects Florida State's chances to make a bowl game

Just a few short weeks ago the thought of Florida State making a bowl game was laughable. Sitting at 0-4, there were questions if the Seminoles were going to be able to get a win, if any, in 2021. After upsetting North Carolina two weeks ago that started to change....
KAKE TV

Texas Tech fires football coach after loss to K-State

Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells. The move comes two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in three seasons with the Red Raiders. An inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did his predecessor.
Sports Illustrated

No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Set for Midday Kickoff

For the second time this season, the Ducks will be returning to FOX as they prepare to take on Colorado. The official kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm on October 30. This will be Oregon’s third game in the 12:30 national broadcast slot, with the other two being their big win against UCLA and their loss to Stanford.
COLORADO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy