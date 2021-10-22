Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. New Mexico State Aggies college football matchup on October 24, 2021.

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as a massive 18-point underdog. The point total is set at 62 for the contest.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62 points only twice this year.

In 57.1% of New Mexico State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 62.

The two teams combine to score 49.3 points per game, 12.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.5 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 64.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 62 total in this game is 5.4 points above the 56.6 average total in Aggies games this season.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors score 26.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Aggies surrender per outing (37.1).

When Hawaii puts up more than 37.1 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors average 47.1 fewer yards per game (414.0), than the Aggies give up per outing (461.1).

Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 461.1 yards.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (12).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies have an against-the-spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 18 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Aggies average 23.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).

The Aggies rack up 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (443.0).

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats