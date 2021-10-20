CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Box: Sullivan 7, Logan-Rogersville 0

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Otten helps IWA shut down Warrenton in Class 4 quarterfinal affair. Francis Howell Central, Troy to resume Friday after 11-inning draw. Ware tosses Parkway South past Poplar Bluff to...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline

Sullivan triumphed over visiting Ursuline 17-7 Friday. St. Pius X runs into red-hot hurler in district semifinal loss to Perryville Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline Oakville hopes difficult schedule in regular season leads to postseason run Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette Warrenton erupts in extra innings to nail down perfect GAC North mark.
BASEBALL
ourcommunitynow.com

ROUNDUP: Sullivan moves on at volleyball sectional

Sullivan won its 19th match of the season as it swept Pike Central 3-0 at the Class 3A Sectional on Thursday. The Golden Arrows (19-8) move on to face Barr-Reeve at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If the Arrows get past the Vikings,
VOLLEYBALL
news8000.com

Logan volleyball beats Central

Logan volleyball capped off the 2021 regular season with a 3-1 home win over Central Thursday night. Jazzy Davis had 16 kills and 16 digs for the Rangers. Taya Schraith led the RiverHawks with 11 kills. The Rangers finish the regular season with a record of 8-8-1. They host Black...
VOLLEYBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Marie Evening News

Sullivan, Panthers run past Islanders

PICKFORD — There seemed to be no stopping Pickford senior Josh Sullivan at Chuck Bennin Memorial Field Friday night. Sullivan ran for 223 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Panthers rang up a 44-6 victory over Cedarville-DeTour in a Great Lakes Eight East Division football game. It was homecoming...
PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Athlete of the Week: Katie Sullivan — Soccer

Freshman midfielder Katie Sullivan is this week’s Athlete of the Week. For the second week in a row, the Athlete of the Week is a member from the women’s soccer team, but not without good reason. Even as a freshman, forward Katie Sullivan leads the team in goals and overall points.
SOCCER
Ozark Sports Zone

East Newton boys, Rogersville girls win Big 8 XC team titles

A year ago the East Newton boys made it a goal to win their third-straight Big 8 championship in cross country. The Patriots had to settle for second place. Fast forward 12 months and East Newton headed to McDonald County on Tuesday with an eye toward reclaiming that top spot. They did just that, placing four runners in the top eight and cruising to a convincing win outside White Rock Elementary School in Jane.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
homenewshere.com

Jocelyn Sullivan conquers the streets of Boston

BOSTON – Back in November of 2016, the Town Crier featured Jocelyn Sullivan, who was a member of the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team. A senior, it was her first year on varsity, and she was named a captain, while she played strong as a defensive back, helping the 'Cats finish with nine regular season wins before going to the state tournament.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
WSAZ

Dots beat Logan

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Poca Dots remained unbeaten in 2021 after beating Logan Friday night by a final of 14-12. They host the Scott Skyhawks on October 22nd and here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.
LOGAN, WV
Murray Ledger & Times

Logan handles Lakers in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE — Calloway County continued to find the going tough in Class 4A 1st District football play Friday night as it faced the district’s top seed, Logan County, on the Cougars’ home turf. Logan took command early and raced to an easy 47-0 lead that dropped the Lakers to 3-6...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WTHI

Sullivan Falls to Owen Valley

Studies: Most People Don't Know How Much to Save Seniors with Bone-on-bone Pain Are Doing This. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. BindRight. Most Slots Players Don't Know This. Casino Slots.
HOBBIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jaedin Blankenship • Sullivan softball

Tyler Macon • Kirkwood football Jake Ellis • Triad soccer Jaedin Blankenship • Sullivan softball Ashley Ware • Parkway South softball Sophia Otten • Incarnate Word softball. A junior, Blankenship pitched the defending state champion Eagles into the Class 3 state semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons. She...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou Football#Agst#Iwa#Utl#Cf#Sr#Ss
Ozark Sports Zone

Rogersville upsets defending state champion Willard in district title match

ROGERSVILLE — The Logan-Rogersville volleyball team didn’t need to hear an extravagant motivational speech prior to the Class 4 District 11 championship match on Tuesday evening. Their opponent gave the Wildcats all the inspiration they needed. After Willard snapped Logan-Rogersville’s streak of eight consecutive district titles with a victory in...
ROGERSVILLE, MO
Joplin Globe

Rogersville tops Webb City in state sectional

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team’s season came to a close in a 3-1 setback to Rogersville in a Class 4 state sectional matchup on Thursday night at Rogersville High School. The Wildcats (21-11-1) won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-22 before the Cardinals (19-13-2) bounced back...
ROGERSVILLE, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Top 10 schedule, results

1. Eureka (25-2) was idle. 2. Washington (30-5) was idle. 3. Summit (28-3) was idle. 4. Marquette (25-9) was idle. 5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle. 6. Parkway South (23-8) was idle. 7. Hillsboro (24-8) was idle. 8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle. 9. Francis Howell Central (24-8) was idle.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Calcari mixes offense and defense to create sweet semifinal win for MICDS

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — MICDS senior Brecken Calcari is a creator of tasty treats. An accomplished baker and entrepreneur, Calcari produces a wide assortment of delectable desserts for all who order from Breck’s Bakery. “I bake cakes, cookies, pretty much anything,” Calcari said. That versatility as a baker has been matched...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mehlville Panthers at Fox Warriors

What: Class 5 District 1 first round. Seeds, records: No. 5, Mehlville 4-5; No. 4 Fox, 3-6. Last week: Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0; Ladue 40, Fox 7. On Mehlville: Beat Webster Groves 17-0 in its final game last season after playing only two regular season games. Lost to Poplar Bluff 35-10 in the first round of the district tournament. ... Last postseason win was on November 1, 2013, when it beat Oakville 28-25. … Lost at Fox 21-6 on Oct. 1. Has not beaten the Warriors since 2013. … Senior running back Eric Ohmer has rushed for 812 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Josh Everding has passed for 197 yards, one touchdown, been intercepted three times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Mark West has rushed for 480 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Josh Kaemmerer has 77 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Junior defensive lineman Marvin Hall has made 56 tackles, two tackles for loss and four sacks. At defensive back, Ohmer has made 29 tackles, four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. West has 21 tackles and three interceptions.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting performances

Opening day of Missouri softball state tournament called off because of inclement weather. Class 4 softball state semifinal spotlight: Post dives right in to help Incarnate Word's return to Springfield. Class 5 softball state semifinal spotlight: Jensen propels Francis Howell Central into final four. Top 10 schedule, results. Hitting performances.
WEATHER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Waterloo gets complete performance, downs Civic Memorial for regional championship

TROY, Ill. — Senior right-side hitter Ella Bockhorn was having the time of her life Thursday. Now she's ready for more excitement. Bockhorn recorded seven kills and 10 digs as the Waterloo High girls volleyball team defeated Civic Memorial 25-21, 25-11 to win the championship of the Class 3A Triad Regional at Triad High School.
TROY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy